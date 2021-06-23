Cancel
Trepp & CRE Direct's The Mid-Year Magazine 2021: Will the Covid-19 Vaccine Restore the CRE Market?

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets and Commercial Real Estate Direct released The Mid-Year Magazine 2021, a first-half recap of the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets. Access the magazine here: http://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-mid-year-2021-pr.

Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

How a lack of CRE standardization is threatening bank valuations

In spite of the ongoing economic uncertainty triggered by the pandemic, the residential real estate market has performed extraordinarily well over the past year. This is largely due to the fact that, under the influence of the industry’s large, government-sponsored investors, the residential mortgage market has been standardized. Today, there is a high degree of certainty as to the underwriting requirements for the transactions, the data collection requirements, the structure and makeup of securitized pools and, most recently, the Federal Reserve’s appetite for mortgage-backed assets.
California Statebizjournals

Cap rates and net lease trends in California CRE (podcast)

Like many places in the U.S., the commercial real estate landscape in California is experiencing a major boost in the demand paired with a serious lack of supply. The trends are impacting investor sentiment and behavior. “People feel like the stock market’s inflated,” says Jeff Lefko, executive vice president of...
Deerfield, ILPosted by
Reuters

Walgreens lowers full-year COVID-19 vaccination forecast

July 1 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday lowered the forecast for COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered this year, sending shares down nearly 7%. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company, among the largest U.S. pharmacies, said it now expects to administer 28 million vaccinations in 2021, with around 7 million vaccinations in the fourth quarter compared to 17 million in the third quarter.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Boston Surpasses Manhattan As Most Liquid CRE Market

Boston has outpaced Manhattan as the most liquid CRE market in the US, with investment activity and the city’s share of institutional investor volume remaining stable throughout the pandemic. New data from Real Capital Analytics shows that Boston’s component of unique, active buyers has declined only slightly over the past...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Miami CRE On What Condo Collapse Means For The Market

People in South Florida commercial real estate are saddened, confused and concerned about the collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside. “Our community, and the entire nation, is in shock and grieving over the collapse," said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties. They are also thinking...
Economyirei.com

Newmark releases index comparing CRE opportunities and challenges across 22 U.S. markets

Office markets across the country were challenged as a result of the increase in remote work during the pandemic and the uncertain timeline for some tenants' return to the office, according to Newmark in its Newmark Opportunity Index, a detailed report that examines and ranks 22 of the United States' largest metro markets across economic and property-specific metrics.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

What Do Investors Look For When Placing Money in a New CRE Fund?

Cottonwood Group recently launched an open-ended, multi-strategy real estate investment vehicle called the Cottonwood Founders Portfolio Fund. The Los Angeles-based firm, which also has offices in Boston and New York, named the fund after its strong base of anchor legacy investors. Cottonwood’s long-standing, loyal investors not only supported the new...
Businessmpamag.com

CRE Finance Council reveals optimistic outlook for the sector

The outlook for commercial and multifamily real estate finance remained solid in the second quarter. CRE Finance Council (CREFC), a commercial real estate trade association, recently announced the results of its latest survey, in which it asked its board of governors 10 questions on the state of the CRE finance market, as well as their outlook for the future.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Markerr Raises $5M for its Commercial Real Estate Intelligence Platform That Empowers CRE Professionals With Data Like Never Before

Demographic information of an area and the health of the economy are two of the four main determinants of the real estate market. Interest rates and government policy are the other two. Markerr is a real estate analytics and intelligence platform that layers both public and private data to provide insights into any real estate market. The company looks at factors like income levels, job growths, spending, and demographic profiles to empower commercial property owners, investors, and lenders to understand present and future rental rates. Markerr offers a dashboard that can analyze, in real-time, at the property level in addition to offering reports and data feeds.
Florida Statecapitalsoup.com

Florida’s Housing Market Is Strong in May; Year-Ago Data Shows COVID-19 Impact

Florida’s housing market continued to report more closed sales, higher median prices, more new listings and increased pending inventory compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors® latest housing data. Note that this month’s May 2020 comparison data reflects the state lockdown and economic uncertainty that occurred last spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Chicago CRE veteran launches Stotan Industrial private investment firm

Chicago real estate executive Jim McGill, SIOR, has launched his newest venture, Stotan Industrial, a private investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of industrial assets in high growth markets critical to the U.S. supply chain and e-commerce distribution. Backed by a high net worth individual investor base with...
Credits & LoansGlobeSt.com

Bank Loans Are Lagging Despite CRE's Recovery

The origination volume for bank CRE loans in the first quarter of 2021 was $5.1 billion, a number that represents the lowest level of loan originations in the past year. According to data from Trepp, the origination volume in the first quarter was less than half the average volume in 2019, prior to the pandemic. The 2019 output was largely comprised of the multifamily and the industrial sectors, which accounted for 72% and 66% of the 2019 output, respectively. Meanwhile, the lodging and office property types originated 10% and 33% of their output during that time.
Constructiontheregistrysf.com

Report: ‘Staggering’ Construction Costs Continue to Impact CRE Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the commercial real estate market, and while economies continue to reopen, one lingering ramification is the cost of construction. According to a recent report from Newmark, many sectors are continuing to struggle with the high cost of construction as a result of lacking materials, lack of labor and supply-chain issues caused by economic shutdowns.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Economybostonnews.net

Workers Compensation Insurance Market Massive Growth Ahead | AmTrust Financial Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Hartford

Latest published market study on Global Workers Compensation Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Workers Compensation Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Zurich Insurance, Chubb Ltd, Travelers, New York State Insurance Fund, AIG, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway, Hartford, AmTrust Financial Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan & XL Group.

