Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Garrison Keillor: Me and the guy who once met the Dalai Lama

By Editorials
Union Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE OTHER DAY I mentioned to a guy I know that some Buddhist monks in Nepal are fans of my song “Slow Days of Summer,” according to their ESL teacher Jennifer who stopped me on the street to tell me, and I said (which is the truth) that I felt enormously honored, whereupon the guy said that he had once met the Dalai Lama, a huge name-drop that trumped my little anecdote and I suppose I could’ve mentioned having met Dolly Parton or Molly Mason, but those names are light dings compared to the bwanggg of a World Spiritual Leader. I was stunned.

www.unionleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrison Keillor
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Walter Cronkite
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Julie Christensen
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhist#Esl#Cbs#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionkcrw.com

The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul

Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul is a documentary series illustrating the influence of gospel on early rock and soul music. This episode features music from Sam Cooke and The Soul Stirrers, Aretha Franklin, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Rance Allen, Al Green, Mahalia Jackson, The Golden Gate Quartet, The Swan Silvertones, and live performances from The Fairfeld Four, Dixie Hummingbirds, and The McCrary Sisters. Produced by WXPN and hosted by Cece Winans.
Festivalwfuv.org

Sunday Supper for July 4

On this 4th of July edition of "Sunday Supper" Madeleine Peyroux asks the musical question, "What is an American?" I don't have any definitive answers, but I do have music about Americans and the American Dream by Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Jimmy LaFave, J.S. Ondara, Craig Cardiff, Roger McGuinn, Chris Pierce, and Kemp Harris. Plus alternative national anthems by Jean Rohe and Debi Smith.
Musictownline.org

REVIEW POTPOURRI – Singer: Connie Francis

Now 83 years old but still active, Connie Francis is a living legend in pop music. Her 1957 megahit, the lovely Bert Kalmar/Harry Ruby Who’s Sorry Now, was one truly fine song, made extra special by CF’s totally sincere rendition, even if a tad smothered by sentimentality. That year, American Bandstand featured her lip-singing it and, as a six year old, I remember wishing, just momentarily, that she would adopt me as her little boy on a single Mom basis – LOL !!!
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Once Called Out President Kennedy, Frank Sinatra

John Wayne was a well-known conservative when he was a Hollywood heavyweight. From 1949-53, Wayne headed the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals. The group’s goal was to protect “the American way of life” in movies, guarding them from “communists and fascists.” Future U.S. president Ronald Reagan, when he was an actor, was a member of the group. So were Walt Disney and Ginger Rogers. Wayne and some of the more conservative actors and executives supplied witnesses to the investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Un-American Activities.
Books & LiteratureRed Bluff Daily News

The memoir pandemic

I figured that nine months after the pandemic began, sheltered and cooped up Americans would be creating a baby boom. It never happened. In California, for example, births in 2021 are expected to be about 50,000 fewer than in 2020. There was, however, a boom in books. According to Publishers...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Autopsy: The Last Hours of Frank Sinatra’ Where To See, What To Expect

Released on Sunday, June 20, Autopsy: The Last Hours of Frank Sinatra follows the iconic singer’s struggles with alcohol dependency. Over a 60-year career, Sinatra became one of the most popular entertainers of the 21st century. It was tragic, indeed, to lose the singer before his time. Now, the latest in the Autopsy series explores the last days of the singer known as “Ol’ Blue Eyes.”
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

What’s wrong with silly love songs? | Liner Notes

My last column dealt with guilty pleasures and no one wrote to me to tell me their dirty little song secrets. That’s fine. I understand. But my colleagues in The Leader office really delivered with their suggestions. They’ll probably hate me for letting our readers know their guilty pleasures, but I’m spilling all the beans and letting every single cat out of the bag.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

WATCH: Elvis Presley, Andy Griffith Join Each Other on Stage for 1956 Comedy Sketch

Elvis Presley had a career that spanned beyond his monster hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog” and his sleeked-back black hair and gyrating hips. For instance, Presley had quite a film and TV presence. He starred in movies like “Flaming Star,” “Love Me Tender,” and “Loving You.” He also had a variety of appearances performing on television programs like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” one of the most popular variety programs at the time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Remembers His Dad With ‘Drive’ on PBS’ Independence Day Show [Watch]

Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Nettles and Jimmy Buffett were all among the acts to hit the stage for PBS' Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth, which aired on Sunday (July 4.) The performers all put their own spin on musical patriotism -- Buffett delivered a tropical rendition of "This Land is Your Land," for example -- as well as showcasing some of their own, Americana-themed original material.
InstagramTimes-Herald

Today in History for July 6th

Highlights of this day in history: John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for first time; Baseball's first All-Star Game; Outbreak of the Biafran War; Painter Frida Kahlo born; Althea Gibson wins at Wimbledon; Singing cowboy Roy Rogers dies. (July 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
CelebritiesPopculture

How Burt Reynolds Spent His Final Night Alive

Burt Reynolds died happy, according to Quentin Tarantino, who cast the legendary actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was supposed to play the part eventually filled by Bruce Dern, but Reynolds died just before Tarantino was set to film his scenes. Reynolds died from a heart attack in Jupiter, Florida in September 2018 at age 82.
Musicloudersound.com

Ian Gillan: 8 songs that changed my life

Music has been an ever-present constant in Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan’s life for as long as he can remember. “My grandad was a bass baritone and sang opera, my uncle was a jazz pianist and my grandmother was a ballet tutor, so the house was always full of music, Chopin and Verdi to boogie-woogie,” he recalls. “I was a boy soprano in the church choir, so I always knew I could sing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy