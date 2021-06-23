Stanley Consultants earns national engineering award for Iowa organic recycling center

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is launching a new “I Am a Recycler” campaign statewide, focusing on improving recycling efforts throughout Iowa. “Iowans have been recycling for 40 years, and we capture a lot of recyclable materials each year,” said Jennifer Wright, supervisor with the DNR’s Land Quality Bureau. “But there is still more we can do. We want to help make sure Iowans know they can recycle more and make sure they are recycling right. Recycling right is critical to ensure collected materials are recycled into new products and not contaminated and landfilled.”