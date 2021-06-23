Trepp & CRE Direct's The Mid-Year Magazine 2021: Will the Covid-19 Vaccine Restore the CRE Market?

Demographic information of an area and the health of the economy are two of the four main determinants of the real estate market. Interest rates and government policy are the other two. Markerr is a real estate analytics and intelligence platform that layers both public and private data to provide insights into any real estate market. The company looks at factors like income levels, job growths, spending, and demographic profiles to empower commercial property owners, investors, and lenders to understand present and future rental rates. Markerr offers a dashboard that can analyze, in real-time, at the property level in addition to offering reports and data feeds.