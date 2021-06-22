Cancel
Gardening

Fairfax Elementary Unveils Long Awaited School Garden

Cover picture for the articleSchool gardens can provide all kinds of benefits to students: real-world application of science and math concepts, building community among students from different classrooms and grade levels as they work toward a common goal, inspiration for trying new healthy foods, the responsibility for caring for something living and growing, and, in the case of Fairfax’s new student garden, an opportunity for incorporating art into a permanent installation.

