Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Diagnosis and Management of Clostridioides Difficile Infection in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Medscape News
 13 days ago

Purpose of Review: Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) may complicate the course of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The clinical presentation of CDI in this population is often atypical, and patients may experience exacerbations of their underlying inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) secondary to C. difficile. In this review, we aim to review the risk factors, diagnosis, and management of CDI in the context of IBD.

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Cdi#Ibd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceMedscape News

New ACG Guideline for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of C difficile

The American College of Gastroenterology has issued new guidelines on management of Clostridioides difficile infection that now include roles for fecal microbial transplant (FMT), combination testing, and bezlotoxumab. The ACG's previous guidelines on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of what was then still called Clostridium difficile were published in 2013....
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

High Seroconversion Rate Against SARS-CoV-2 in Symptomatic Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients

J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr. 2021 Jun 24. doi: 10.1097/MPG.0000000000003211. Online ahead of print. Understanding coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (PIBD) is important. We describe a single-center cohort of COVID-19 PIBD patients where seroconversion against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was examined.Immunosuppressed PIBD patients at Texas Children’s Hospital who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by nasopharyngeal RT-PCR were included in the study. The clinical course of IBD, concurrent medications, COVID-19 related symptoms, SARS-CoV-2 testing date, and SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody testing date and result were examined. Of 14 SARS-CoV-2 positive PIBD patients, 12 were tested for qualitative anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG (7 with transient COVID-19 symptoms, 5 asymptomatic). All symptomatic (7/7) and 60% of asymptomatic (3/5) patients seroconverted. No patients required hospitalization attributed to COVID-19.High rates of COVID-19 seroconversion occurred in immunosuppressed and symptomatic PIBD patients. More research to evaluate the significance of COVID-19 seroconversion is needed.
ScienceScience Daily

Engineered yeast probiotic developed to treat inflammatory bowel disease

The world of microbes living in the human gut can have far-reaching effects on human health. Multiple diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), are tied to the balance of these microbes, suggesting that restoring the right balance could help treat disease. Many probiotics -- living yeasts or bacteria -- that are currently on the market have been optimized through evolution in the context of a healthy gut. However, in order to treat complex diseases such as IBD, a probiotic would need to serve many functions, including an ability to turn off inflammation, reverse damage and restore the gut microbiome. Given all of these needs, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed a "designer" probiotic -- a thoughtfully engineered yeast that can induce multiple effects for treating IBD. Preclinical results from their work are published in Nature Medicine.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Presentation and Diagnosis

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is the most common hereditary kidney disease worldwide. It is characterized by progressive development of renal cysts, hypertension, and destruction of the kidney parenchyma. Most patients with ADPKD develop end-stage renal disease by 60 years of age. Although ADPKD may present in utero and early in life, early-stage disease is often asymptomatic and undiagnosed as a result of compensatory glomerular hyperfiltration. In recent years, however, important advances in diagnosing, prognosticating, and understanding the pathogenesis and natural course of ADPKD have been made. Early nephrology referral and implementation of nephron-protective strategies may result in clinically important improvements.
Scienceajmc.com

Microbiota-Based Therapeutic May Reduce Clostridioides Difficile Infection Recurrence

New data suggest a microbiota-based therapy can reduce C diff recurrence in patients where donor microbiota and patient microbiota successfully converge. A new report suggests microbiota-based therapeutics could help prevent drug-resistant infections and lead to lasting alterations in patients’ gut microbiota. This study, published in Genome Medicine, could potentially offer...
CancerMedscape News

Prevalence and Outcome of COVID-19 Infection in Cancer Patients

Nathanael R. Fillmore, PhD; Jennifer La, PhD; Raphael E. Szalat, MD; David P. Tuck, MD; Vinh Nguyen, MS; Cenk Yildirim, MS; Nhan V. Do, MD; Mary T. Brophy, MD; Nikhil C. Munshi, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Emerging data suggest variability in susceptibility and outcome to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Four in 10 Diabetes Patients Have Kidney Disease

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than four in 10 patients with diabetes have diabetic kidney disease (DKD), according to a study published online June 14 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. Tomás P. Griffin, M.B., B.Ch., Ph.D., from Galway University Hospitals in Ireland, and colleagues assessed...
ScienceMedscape News

C difficile: A Change in First-Line Treatment and New Biologic Agent

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Very simply and clearly, fidaxomicin is now recommended as the preferred agent for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) over vancomycin. Remember, in 2017 the IDSA guidelines recommended using vancomycin over metronidazole (Flagyl). The 2021 guideline suggests that for an initial CDI, fidaxomicin should be used rather than vancomycin.
ScienceNature.com

InpherNet accelerates monogenic disease diagnosis using patients’ candidate genes’ neighbors

Roughly 70% of suspected Mendelian disease patients remain undiagnosed after genome sequencing, partly because knowledge about pathogenic genes is incomplete and constantly growing. Generating a novel pathogenic gene hypothesis from patient data can be time-consuming especially where cohort-based analysis is not available. Methods. Each patient genome contains dozens to hundreds...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Adalimumab Safe and Effective in Children With Ulcerative Colitis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Adalimumab is effective and well tolerated in children with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC), with "clinically meaningful" rates of clinical remission and response, including steroid-free remission and mucosal healing, according to results of the ENVISION I study. Adalimumab is a monoclonal TNF inhibitor long used to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Characterizing the differences between multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and Kawasaki disease

To characterize the new SARS-Co-V-2 related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) among Israeli children and to compare it with Kawasaki disease (KD). We compared, in two medical centers, the clinical and laboratory characteristics of MIS-C, KD and an intermediate group, which met the case definitions of both conditions. MIS-C patients were older, were more likely to be hypotensive, to have significant gastrointestinal symptoms, lymphopenia and thrombocytopenia and to have non-coronary abnormal findings in their echocardiogram. Lymphopenia was an independent predictor of MIS-C. Most of our MIS-C patients responded promptly to corticosteroid therapy. KD incidence in both centers was similar in 2019 and 2020. Although there is clinical overlap between KD and MIS-C, these are separate entities. Lymphopenia clearly differentiates between these entities. MIS-C patients may benefit from corticosteroids as first-line therapy.
Diseases & Treatmentscontagionlive.com

IDSA, SHEA Announce New Clostridioides Difficile Clinical Guidelines

The organizations set out 3 recommendations for initial and recurrent C diff treatment. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) announced today it had added 3 new evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in adults. The guidelines, developed...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceutical-journal.com

Hypothyroidism: causes, diagnosis and treatment

After reading this learning article, you should be able to:. Understand the causes of hypothyroidism depending on their different aetiologies;. Recognise the symptoms of hypothyroidism and understand the different biochemical tests that are used to diagnose the condition;. Know how hypothyroidism is treated, including how the condition is monitored and...
Weight Lossneurology.org

Effect of Body Weight on Age at Onset in Huntington Disease

Objective Weight loss is associated with clinical progression in Huntington disease (HD), but whether body weight causally affects disease onset or progression is unknown. Therefore, we aimed to assess whether genetically determined variations in body weight are causally related to age at onset in HD. Methods Using data from different...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New potential therapy for fatty liver disease

In those with fatty liver disease, a person's fat goes to their liver instead of their fat tissue, either because of an absence of fat depots, which is seen in the rare genetic disease lipodystrophy, or because the depots are too full, which is seen in people with obesity. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy