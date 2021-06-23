Cancel
Astronomy

Cosmic Course Correction

 13 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). At first glance, it would seem you're in a mood to take a chance, risk rejection, go for the big spoils. Upon further assessment, this isn't a mood at all. It's an orientation built to last. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The complexity of a relationship will...

Lifestyle

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

OMG, Virgo—Your July Horoscope Predicts A Full-Blown Relationship

It may feel exceptionally difficult to get to work as the month begins. After all, your Virgo July 2021 horoscope begins with Mars forming an opposition with Saturn, which could leave you feeling uninspired by your work and ready procrastinate. Remember—you’re worth so much more than your productivity, and if you’re struggling to get to work, it’s only temporary!
Lifestyle

If You’re Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs In July 2021

Some people don’t deserve your forgiveness. Some people are meant to be part of your past. You can’t force other people to enjoy your company. If your effort is going unnoticed, it’s okay to move on. Gemini. Your cynicism doesn’t make you a bad person. Your thoughts are shaped by...
Lifestyle

July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
Lifestyle
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Sunday, July 4, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus. Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be surprised about your possessions or finances. For example, today you might find money or you might lose money. Or perhaps something that you had misplaced is found, or, instead, you might lose something? (Yikes!) It’s a crapshoot! Double check everything.
Lifestyle

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be On Cloud 9 The Week Of July 5

Another week, another itinerary of astrological chaos to tend with. Except this time, the chaos is coinciding with some positive and exciting things. With the sun traveling through the psychic, intuitive, and emotional waters of Cancer, it’s spreading all sorts of magic throughout the zodiac. It only makes sense that those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will have the best week of July 5, 2021, so get excited.
Lifestyle

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.
Lifestyle

Instructions for Venus in Leo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying...
Lifestyle

Your Monthly Horoscope for July Is Here

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. Phew, anyone else have an extremely wild June? With eclipse season and Mercury Retrograde out of the way, we’re looking at calmer astro weather for July 2021—sign me up!. On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer will rise in the sky—our first...
Lifestyle
Teen Vogue

Summer Love Forecast, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Due to the pandemic, it’s been a long year and a half. Now, with widening access to vaccinations, many of us are ready to kick start our romantic lives And find some summer love. This means dating is back in full swing. After many months in quarantine, we’re ready for a summer of love.
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 4, 2021: Cancer, look for mutual support; Pisces, don’t hide your thoughts

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor and playwright Tracy Letts was born in Tulsa, Okla., on this day in 1965. This birthday star won a 2013 Tony award for his performance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He also won a Tony and a Pulitzer for his play “August: Osage County.” He portrayed Andrew Lockhart on the series “Homeland” and has appeared on episodes of “Divorce,” “The Sinner” and “Prison Break.”
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 5, 2021: Happy birthday Edie Falco; Aquarius, take pride in your precision

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Edie Falco was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on this day in 1963. This birthday star won three Emmy awards for her portrayal of Carmela on “The Sopranos.” She won another Emmy for playing the title role on the series “Nurse Jackie.” On the big screen, Falco’s film work includes roles in “The Land of Steady Habits,” “Gods Behaving Badly” and “Sunshine State.” Falco will next play Hilary Clinton on TV’s “American Crime Story.”
Astronomy

Cosmic filaments may be the biggest spinning objects in space

Moons do it, stars do it, even whole galaxies do it. Now, two teams of scientists say cosmic filaments do it, too. These tendrils stretching hundreds of millions of light-years spin, twirling like giant corkscrews. Cosmic filaments are the universe’s largest known structures and contain most of the universe’s mass...
Astronomy

Cosmic Opposition

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll get so much more done because you're doing it for the right reasons. Curiosity and wonder are motivators with seemingly endless fuel. They give and give. TAURUS (April 20-May 20 Your own self-interest is certainly part of what motivates you to act today, but it's...
Designers & Collections

Fiorucci Dives Into the Deep Sea With “Cosmic Waters” Collection

Fiorucci has unveiled its “Cosmic Waters” capsule collection, drawing inspiration from sea creatures and exploring underwater marine life. The capsule features a selection of items, from dresses to swimwear, all dressed in funky, vibrant patterns and vivid hues. We see a silk slip dress adorned with the Frankenstein Mermaid graphic, while the Cosmic Waters print appears on a satin-style shirt and pants co-ord. Also included is a white swimsuit emblazoned with the Fiorucci cherub imprint, alongside bright handbags and hats. In a step towards sustainable practices, Fiorucci has introduced SeaCell fibre material, which is produced exclusively from raw materials such as wood and seaweed using methods that conserve energy and resources.
Astronomy

Cosmic hand hitting a wall

Motions of a remarkable cosmic structure have been measured for the first time, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The blast wave and debris from an exploded star are seen moving away from the explosion site and colliding with a wall of surrounding gas. Astronomers estimate that light from the supernova...
Astronomy

Cosmic Credit Toss

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As far as you're concerned, power, money and fame are not the goal. There's nothing wrong with those things, but they are only worth obtaining insofar as they can be utilized to create a better community. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dreaming big used to entail thinking...
Astronomy

Listen: Your July 2021 Numerology Forecast

July is a 3 universal month. Your July 2021 Numerology forecast predicts a social surge and lots of self-discovery. Our resident numbers guru, Felicia Bender, The Practical Numerologist, shares your monthly Numerology forecast in a conversation with Tali Edut of The AstroTwins. 3 is a creative energy number. It’s about...
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Monday, 7/05/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): After months of trying to fit into people's schedules, roles reverse and they have to keep up with you. Now they know what you were experiencing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Old friends pop up out of the woodwork. It's more than a trip down memory lane. One has an interesting proposal.

