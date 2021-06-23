Wednesday night playoff pix
YTD - 29-31-1 -1.27 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Montreal did it again last night, they took the lead early in G5 of their Semi-Final against Vegas and never looked back in taking a commanding 3-2 series lead as they head back to Montreal for G6! As long as the Knights best players don't produce offensively and Carey Price continues his playoff dominance, Vegas is in serious trouble. Vegas needed Fleury to steal a game for them the way Lehner did in G4, or the way Price has these entire playoffs.hockeybuzz.com