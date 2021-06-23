Wednesday night playoff pix

YTD - 31-31-1 +1.59 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Game 1 tonight if the Stanley Cup Finals between two Eastern based teams, something I am pretty sure we won't again for a very long time, so let's enjoy this different format while we can. Two teams that play in the same division outside of the pandemic division set up is something that makes this even more intriguing. Although both teams haven't played each other they certainly know each other's personnel quite well. This should be another defensive battle with two great goaltender's. Let's see how Tampa Bay uses the last line change to get the match ups they want with Montreal. Luke Richardson will continue to be the interim head coach until Game 3.