Stanley Consultants earns national engineering award for Iowa organic recycling center

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 13 days ago

Muscatine High Strength Organic Waste Project wins ACEC national finalist award. A project designed by Stanley Consultants was named a national finalist in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards for 2021. The Muscatine, Iowa, organic waste recycling project won a Grand Award in the association’s overall category. Stanley Consultants is a worldwide provider of consulting engineering services.

