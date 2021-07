BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati’s Food Truck Fest is back. Thirty food trucks will take over Summit Park in Blue Ash on June 25. “We’re just excited to get our name out there once again with these public events,” Sweets and Meats BBQ owner Kristen Bailey said. “For the longest time, we were doing neighborhood stops just to be able to pay the bills because everything got canceled in 2020.”