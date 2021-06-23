Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X monitors promise to supercharge your gaming

By Roland Moore-Colyer
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft is working on making it easier to find a display that can get the most out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This effort will come in the form of an expanded “Designed for Xbox" program. It will highlight monitors and screens with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K, HDR and variable refresh rate, all of which Microsoft promises will "deliver an immersive, high fidelity experience unlike anything seen before."

www.tomsguide.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
424K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Hdmi#Hdr#Lg#Acer Xbox Edition Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
AMD
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X restock live at GameStop — how to get yours

GameStop now has Xbox Series X restock available. This Xbox Series X drop is for PowerUp Rewards Pro Members only. Currently, you can get the Xbox Series X All Access for $34.99 per month over the span of 24 months. You also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Purchasing via Xbox Series X All Access requires that you open a line of credit with Citizens One.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Xbox Series X/S – 3 premium gaming monitors vouched by Microsoft

Having a next-gen console with all of its next-gen graphics features is only great if your monitor can display them. Hence, buying a new console doesn’t stop at getting your hands on these in-demand items. You also have to purchase accessories, speakers, and most importantly, gaming monitors. And with how diverse the selection is in the monitor and TV market, it might be hard to find the perfect monitor for you. That’s why Microsoft acknowledged 3 Premium Gaming Monitors that are certified for the Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

xCloud games are finally getting an Xbox Series X-powered upgrade

Microsoft promised on June 10th that it was in the “final stages” of upgrading its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) datacenters with Xbox Series X hardware — and nearly two weeks later, it seems as if you can finally play games on that new hardware. Some xCloud games are now showing upgraded graphics options in their settings menus that would otherwise only be available on the Xbox Series X, or are loading much faster on xCloud than they used to.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Some games start to update to Xbox Series X

Microsoft is starting to update some video games from Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) to the Xbox Series X version. After confirming that this transition would begin to take place very soon, from The Verge have verified that works like Yakuza: Like a Dragon Y Rainbow Six Siege yes run the new generation version when using the services of streaming de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

So are the new televisions and monitors to squeeze Xbox Series X | S: Designed for Xbox

Microsoft ha presented together with other manufacturers specialized in televisions and monitors their own screens to squeeze the visual capabilities of Xbox Series X|S under the seal Designed for Xbox. This is how the Redmond company has presented it together with brands such as Philips, ASUS O Acer, emphasizing features such as HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K resolution, image refresh of 120 Hz, VRR (variable refresh rate), AMD Free Sync and more, all this to get the most out of the power of your new consoles.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a retro beat ’em up and 3 Xbox Series X/S controllers

The upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie is going to be accompanied by a free-to-play game and three new Xbox Series X/S controllers. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a retro-style beat ’em up developed by Digital Eclipse, typically known as the studio behind retro compilations such as the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection and The Disney Afternoon Collection.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Microsoft Seems to be Rolling Out Xbox Series X Server Blades for xCloud

Xbox has recently announced that customers would be seeing a noticeable improvement in cloud gaming, as the tech giant has plans to replace the Xbox One S server blades with Xbox Series X. Many users have been reporting that many games including the likes of Rainbow Six Siege have already started showing improvements in loading times and updated graphical options. Over on Twitter, The Verge’s Tom Warren uploaded a clip of Rainbow Six Siege running on xCloud with the 120 FPS option, which would only be available on the Xbox Series X hardware.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

GreedFall receives an improved version on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC with new expansion

The role of GreedFall returns in style. Spiders Studios and Focus Home Interactive have announced that the new Gold Edition will be available from June 30. This is a definitive and improved version for PS5, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S, which incorporates better visuals with native 4K resolution, faster loading and better performance. In addition to the base game, this edition includes the Vespe Conspiracy expansion. It will also be marketed in compatible.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #158 – Metroid Dread Story Details, Ghost of Tsushima on PC, Xbox Series X/S Games on Xbox One

On the heels of E3, what the past week didn’t have in the number of news and announcements, it more than made up by how big a few of them were. First, Xbox doubles down on the whole game pass/consoles/PC ecosystem making it even more appealing, especially for the owners of Xbox One. Then, we got some huge rumors of PlayStation exclusives making their way onto the PC, and there’s even talk of an old favorite possibly making a comeback. Read on to find out more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy