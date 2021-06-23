Microsoft's new Xbox Series X monitors promise to supercharge your gaming

Having a next-gen console with all of its next-gen graphics features is only great if your monitor can display them. Hence, buying a new console doesn’t stop at getting your hands on these in-demand items. You also have to purchase accessories, speakers, and most importantly, gaming monitors. And with how diverse the selection is in the monitor and TV market, it might be hard to find the perfect monitor for you. That’s why Microsoft acknowledged 3 Premium Gaming Monitors that are certified for the Xbox Series X/S.