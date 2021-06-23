Microsoft's new Xbox Series X monitors promise to supercharge your gaming
Microsoft is working on making it easier to find a display that can get the most out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This effort will come in the form of an expanded “Designed for Xbox" program. It will highlight monitors and screens with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K, HDR and variable refresh rate, all of which Microsoft promises will "deliver an immersive, high fidelity experience unlike anything seen before."www.tomsguide.com