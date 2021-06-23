Cancel
Amsterdam, NY

What’s Happening — 6/23/2021

By CaterIna carmona
Recordernews.com
 13 days ago

FORT HUNTER — Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site will host the next installment of the Summer 2021 Virtual “Lunchbox Lesson” series. On June 23 at noon, there will be a presentation by Erin Tobin of the Preservation League of New York. Tobin will discuss the work that the league does, provide updates on special projects, and share information on how communities and individuals can seek tax credits on their historic structures. She serves as the league’s vice president for policy and preservation, and has been with the league since 2007.

