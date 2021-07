There’s been a lot of focus on email apps in recent years. Even with the rise of chat services like Slack and Teams, apps like Spike, Hey, and Big Mail have shown that there is a lot of life left in email. Spike is an app that focuses on turning email messages into chats by removing intros, salutations, and signatures so it looks and feels like iMessages or WhatsApp. Today, Spike is adding video and audio calls to its app so users can have meetings without using Zoom or Hangouts.