Risk-Off, Risk-On; Powell Calms Inflation Fears, Dollar Dips, Stocks Rise
Loonie, Kiwi, Aussie Outperform; JPY Eases; Asians, EMS End Mixed. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.18% to 91.72 from 91.85 yesterday. Risk appetite settled and volatility eased after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a US House of Representatives panel that US central bank would not raise rates on inflation fears alone. On Friday, the Dollar Index peaked at a 2-month high at 92.405. New Zealand’s Kiwi finished as best performing currency against the Greenback, soaring 0.56% to 0.7025 (0.6990). The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled 0.26% higher to 0.7555 (0.7540). Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar (USD/CAD) slid 0.48% to 1.2312 (1.2362). The Euro rallied 0.23% to 1.1938 (1.1920) while Sterling advanced a modest 20 pips to 1.3950 from 1.3930. Risk-on sentiment saw the USD/JPY pair rally to 110.67 (110.27). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback closed mixed. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) edged higher to 6.4800 (6.4650). USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3430 from 1.3425.www.fxstreet.com