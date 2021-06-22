Cancel
Powersoft expands T Series with double amplifier launch

inavateonthenet.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowersoft has expanded its touring amplifier platform, the T Series with the launch of the T902 and T904, designed to support larger-scale live sound applications. The T902 is a 2-channel amplifier specified to deliver 4000W at 2 Ohms, 3200W at 4 Ohms, or 1800W at 8 Ohms, and its high rail voltage and peak current on the outputs make it suitable for driving large 4-Ohm subwoofers (like dual 18-in) or two- and three-way line sources.

www.inavateonthenet.net
#T Series#Amplifier#Powersoft#T902#Dsp
