Powersoft expands T Series with double amplifier launch

Known for bringing the public through their snacks, Doritos is aiming to bring them the ideas and voices of innovative creators within the Black community with a new campaign. Doritos, as part of the Frito-Lays company has launched the SOLID BLACK campaign, with a new television advertisement that aired during the 2021 BET Awards last night (June 27th). The SOLID BLACK initiative is designed to build on the work that it underwent in 2020 with their #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign with a promise of investing $5 million into the community. The first part of the new campaign features the Changemakers which will feature seven bold and remarkable individuals from the Black community. In a press release, the company has announced that each of them will receive a $50,000 grant to continue their work and they will have their efforts broadcast across Doritos’ social channels including TV advertisements. New spots featuring the creators will appear every Friday beginning July 2nd.