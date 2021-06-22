PTZOptics releases camera control joystick

The D455e depth camera from FRAMOS GmbH is a plug-and-play camera based on Intel® RealSense™ technology. With a 95-mm baseline, the D455e enables high depth accuracy at large working distances. The camera can measure distances of up to 20 m, but is most accurate in the 0.4- to 6-m range. The measurement error at a distance of 4 m is <2%. With its high accuracy, large working range, wide field of view of 86° × 57°, and ability to capture fast-moving objects without distortion, this GigE industrial camera offers capabilities for use in many different applications such as industrial automation, logistics, robotics, agriculture, and retail.