PTZOptics releases camera control joystick
PTZOptics released the PT-JOY-G4, a camera control joystick; while sister company HuddlcamHD rolled out NDI technology to its SimplTrack2 and HuddleView cameras. PT-JOY-G4 has outputs for RS-232, RS-485, RS-422, and Ethernet control signals and can connect to new and legacy equipment from a range of brands. The joystick offers the ability to switch between network and serial input protocols with the touch of a button and is suited to organisations in the midst of upgrading to IP-based video.www.inavateonthenet.net