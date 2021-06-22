Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

PTZOptics releases camera control joystick

inavateonthenet.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePTZOptics released the PT-JOY-G4, a camera control joystick; while sister company HuddlcamHD rolled out NDI technology to its SimplTrack2 and HuddleView cameras. PT-JOY-G4 has outputs for RS-232, RS-485, RS-422, and Ethernet control signals and can connect to new and legacy equipment from a range of brands. The joystick offers the ability to switch between network and serial input protocols with the touch of a button and is suited to organisations in the midst of upgrading to IP-based video.

www.inavateonthenet.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Joystick#Software#Lcd#Import Export#Ptzoptics#Huddleview#Ip#Lcd#Network Device Interface#Hx#Huddlecamhd#Vizrt Group#Ndi Simpltrack2#Huddleview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologyxda-developers

Pro mode camera problem

I just recently buy Redmi Note 10 Pro and decided to play with it's 108mpx camera. Sadly pictures from Pro mode in night conditions are useless even in comparision to older phones. I compared it to Mi A2 and Mi11 Lite with same result , below I uploaded pictures from Mi A2 and Redmi Note 10 Pro taken in the same place and time using the same setting (time 0.5s ISO 800).
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Autofocus Zoom Camera

The Harrier 40x AF-Zoom Camera from Active Silicon Ltd. is a compact and cost-effective autofocus-zoom module with 40× optical zoom in a 101 × 54 × 64-mm footprint. The camera is fitted with a 2-MP Sony CMOS sensor and offers real-time, full HD 1080 p performance at 60/30 fps or 720 p performance at 60/30 fps for video output. It is compatible with all Harrier camera interface boards, which can convert the camera’s LVDS output to video formats including 3G-SDI, HD-VLC, USB3, HDMI, H.264 IP Ethernet, and MIPI CSI-2. Features include digital image stabilization, digital noise reduction, privacy mask function, high light compensation, and intelligent motion detection.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Triple-Camera Dash Cams

The Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam is a robust piece of equipment for drivers looking to drastically increase the safety and security related to their vehicle. The system makes use of a triple-camera setup including a 155-degree camera that faces out the front, a 165-degree cabin camera and a 160-degree rear camera. These cameras will capture footage in 1440p, 1080p and 1080p at 30fps, while also offering dual-recording mode.
Electronicsdigitalrev.com

Top 5 lightweight cameras

If your camera is too heavy, it will slow you down and make the experience of taking pictures less enjoyable. More brands than ever are releasing small, lightweight cameras that are packed with features and take great pictures but weight next to nothing. This means you can carry them around all day and save space in your camera bag.
Technologyadafruit.com

Capturing Camera Images with CircuitPython

All the examples in this guide require CircuitPython 7 or newer, including alpha and beta releases. CircuitPython 7 adds support for capturing images from "parallel cameras" on select boards, and libraries are available to configure the popular OV7670 and OV2640 cameras. While not up to standards we’re used to from...
ElectronicsPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Continental Wireless Cameras and Monitors

Continental has added a line of wireless cameras and monitors to its range of cameras systems. For use on articulated equipment or vehicles where long cable lengths are not preferred. Available in 12 and 24V configurations. Used for a wide range of applications in small and medium trucks, agricultural and...
ComputersStamford Advocate

ELMO Releases Single Room Control System

SYOSSET, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. ELMO USA Corp., a leading manufacturer of education technology, is pleased to announce the release of the CVAS Single Room Control System. CVAS was designed as a cost-effective tool that adds value to any presentation or learning environment. Users can control all a room’s capabilities in a single, easy to use, full color touch interface.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Thermal IR Cameras

The Super HD series of high-definition, thermal IR cameras from TELOPS capture fine details with up to 3-MP image resolution. The product line comprises four cooled, high-performance cameras for MWIR detection from 1.5 to 5.4 µm, maintaining thermal sensitivity of 30 mK. The devices can capture scenes that require high-speed measurements at high image resolution such as in experimental mechanics, nondestructive testing, and IR signature investigation. The Super HD series provides high acquisition rates. All cameras feature permanent temperature and radiometric calibration. Users benefit from calibrated measurements over the full operation range.
ElectronicsPosted by
Equipment Today

A Camera That Can Take a Punch

“You can’t buy a car nowadays without a backup camera and a backup sensor,” says Gary Manske, sales and marketing director for Dakota Micro. If you can afford a new cement truck with these technologies installed directly from the manufacturer – great. However, the trick comes when trying to retrofit solutions for your current equipment and into your safety procedures.
AgriculturePhotonics.com

Depth Camera

The D455e depth camera from FRAMOS GmbH is a plug-and-play camera based on Intel® RealSense™ technology. With a 95-mm baseline, the D455e enables high depth accuracy at large working distances. The camera can measure distances of up to 20 m, but is most accurate in the 0.4- to 6-m range. The measurement error at a distance of 4 m is <2%. With its high accuracy, large working range, wide field of view of 86° × 57°, and ability to capture fast-moving objects without distortion, this GigE industrial camera offers capabilities for use in many different applications such as industrial automation, logistics, robotics, agriculture, and retail.
Computersadafruit.com

Controller and peripheral

The I2C page for the Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 guide has the image (above) which uses the terms controller and peripheral, the page also explains the nomenclature, and references the previous naming convention. This will appears on multiple pages on the Adafruit Learning System and Adafruit documention – “Typically, there is...
Businessslashdot.org

Apple Makes Employees Wear Body Cameras to Control Leaks

For a company that prides itself on user privacy, Apple's attempts to ensure that information remains secret have crossed a line. The protection of privacy, which to Apple is of utmost importance, does not seem to apply to its own employees: Apple allegedly requires its employees to carry cameras on their bodies so that no secret information is released to the public.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Ringing in National Camera Day with … talk about cameras

Today is National Camera Day. Yes, I know there is a day for everything now. Since we are a photography site, though, I figured we should honor this day for cameras. The National Day website/calendar has a historical timeline and facts about photography and cameras you can read here. From their site:
Softwareaithority.com

AnyVision Announces Biometric Access Control And Security Camera AI Software For Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoCs To Deliver Active Security Systems

AnyVision’s Recognition AI software running on Ambarella’s CVflow® SoCs transforms passive cameras into active security systems with greater accuracy, faster processing and lower cost. AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company today announced the availability of new AI software designed to run on Ambarella’s CV2x family of edge AI vision SoCs,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best camera phones in 2021

Everyone’s a photographer now, and it’s little wonder with the best camera phones you can buy capable of competing head-on with premium compact cameras and even DSLRs thanks to some very smart software. From the excellent iPhone 12 Pro and Apple’s stellar colour balance to Samsung’s 10x zoom packing S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi’s specced out Mi 11 Ultra – there’s no shortage of options.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Nikon Releases the Nikon Z fc DX Z-Mount Mirrorless Camera with a Retro Design and Two Lenses; More Info at B&H

B&H is excited to announce the Nikon Z fc —the newest member of Nikon’s mirrorless interchangeable lens Z line of cameras with a retro design that harkens back to the company’s storied history of SLR film cameras. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005899/en/. The Nikon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy