BOJ’s Kuroda: Explained economic and financial market situation to Japan PM

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the conclusion of his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that he “explained the economic and financial market situation to the PM.”. “Explained to PM BOJ’s decision to extend the pandemic-relief programme, response on climate change. “

