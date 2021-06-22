Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bluesound launches BSP200 network streaming speaker

inavateonthenet.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluesound Professional has launched the BSP200 network streaming speaker, a PoE product that can be controlled by the BluOS app. The speaker is available in white or black matte finish and its player is based on the BluOS platform. It can play and distribute content from local. network storage and...

www.inavateonthenet.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluesound Professional#Poe#Bluos#Custom Channels#Music For Business#Bsp200#Hf#Dsp#Ethernet#Usb#Mac#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
EntertainmentStreetInsider.com

Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach Through Aggressive Streaming Distribution Strategy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinedigm to Leverage its Massive Digital Footprint with the Leading FAST and AVOD Streaming Partners and Platforms to Help Network Garner Greater Access to Country Music Fans Across the United States and Drive New Revenue.
WorldBBC

Amazon launches 'child-friendly' smart speaker in UK

Amazon is launching a child-friendly version of its Echo Dot smart speaker in the UK, several years after it was made available in the US. The speaker - which comes with either a panda or tiger design - is billed as a learning tool, allowing children "to have fun and learn with Alexa".
Computersatlantanews.net

Windows 11 launch event to be live-streamed publicly

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is all set to reveal the next generation of its operating system for PCs at a virtual event scheduled for later today. The grand showcase will be streamed publicly so people can watch as the launch event progresses. According to Mashable,...
Businessthefastmode.com

TIM to Launch ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy with Ericsson and Google

TIM, along with Noovle, the Group cloud company, has started creating the first ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy. The solution will lead to faster deployment of the 5G digital applications through the automation of industrial processes and the implementation of services in real time, thanks to EDGE Computing, based on specific requirements. The project will use TIM’s Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google’s Cloud solutions and Ericsson’s 5G Core network and Automation technologies.
TV & VideosNews Channel 25

Scripps Network Division announces launch of TrueReal and Defy TV

In the nearly 6 months since the Scripps Networks Division has been a part of The E.W. Scripps Company, it has accomplished a lot including its most recent launch of TrueReal and Defy TV. TrueReal and Defy TV carry some of the most popular unscripted shows including "Storage Wars," "Married...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Ross Launches Interstellar Streaming Gateway

OTTAWA—Ross has launched a new browser-based remote production platform, Interstellar, that it began trailing during the pandemic as many producers were clamoring for remote production tools. First announced earlier this year after extensive discussion and demos with key Ross customers, the company describes Interstellar as “a complete remote production platform...
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
Behind Viral VideosAdvanced Television

Law&Crime Network launches on YouTube TV

Law&Crime, the legal and true crime network, is now available on YouTube TV in the US as an optional add-on service. Law&Crime features multiple live trials daily along with expert legal analysis and commentary. The network is in the midst of daily live coverage of the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst and last week was live onsite with full coverage of the Derek Chauvin sentencing. The network also hosts a roster of original programming.
Grocery & Supermaketmassdevice.com

Eurofins launches COVID-19 testing network to facilitate European travel

Eurofins announced today that it opened a network of about 500 COVID-19 testing centers across Europe to help facilitate summer travel. Luxembourg-based Eurofins’ network covers major traveling hubs to provide testing accessibility in locations ranging from supermarkets to business parks and residential areas, too. According to a news release, the...
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Sirius Labs launches Chia Hackathon, in partnership with Chia Network

Sirius Labs debuted the Global Chia Hackathon, in cooperation with Chia Network, to invite developers around the world to build the foundation of Chia. Hackathons have become largely widespread and started to be increasingly admired by blockchain companies and investment institutions as a way to quickly build new applications and locate new areas for innovation. Many outstanding projects were born from these hackathons, which bring together excellent talents to shape the future of the blockchain industry.
Technologythefastmode.com

WaveMax to Launch World's First WiFi6-5G Shared Network in NY

WaveMax, the pioneer of the world's first shared WiFi network, announced that it was selected by TelcoDR as part of their most innovative mobile technologies showcase during MWC in Barcelona. WaveMAX will offer a preview of the world's first WiFi6-5G shared network launching soon in New York. WaveMax's SharedFi patented...
Technologygizmochina.com

Amazon launches new Echo Show series of smart speakers in India

Amazon has just launched a new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 smart speaker in India. The new devices arrive with a display and in built camera, along with support for various other features like Alexa voice assistant. Talking about the new Echo Show 10, the smart speaker features...
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Dvision Network to launch its open beta test on June 30

Dvision Network, one of the leading blockchain-based nonfungible token and metaverse platforms, revealed that its long-awaited open beta test will go live on June 30, 2021. According to Dvision Network, the open beta test launch will be divided into several phases, with the following stages to be announced after the successful completion of the first phase. The countdown has already begun on its official website.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government launches 5G network building competition

Making a move that it hopes will fosters new research collaboration between international and homegrown players in the country’s public telecoms networks, the government has launched a £30m competition designed to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks. The scheme is...
Video Gamescryptopotato.com

DeStation to Launch its “Internet of NFTs” Smart Collectibles NFT Network

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 1st July 2021]. Visionary NFT metadata unifier protocol DeStation has launched its expansive new network to become the Internet of NFTs (IONFT) by laying a foundational infrastructure and ecosystem to support all non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including its applications, systems, and other services. The protocol focuses on Smart Collectibles – NFTs that will unlock the new phase of the Internet.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Motorsport Network Launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Miami – June 29, 2021 – Fueled by a passionate audience of owners, collectors, and enthusiasts across FerrariChat, Canossa & Cavallino, Motorsport Network has launched justRED.com as the new, premier marketplace dedicated exclusively to Ferrari. Motorsport Network’s integrated digital platform has a global monthly reach of 61 million automotive and racing fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy