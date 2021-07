Tayari Jones's second novel centers around Aria Jackson, who as a child, lost her father and sister in a car accident. Years later, she's done her best to establish a life for herself. Until she thinks she is pregnant but finds instead that she is experiencing early menopause. At the local literacy center she works at, she is drawn to Keisha, a teen pregnant with her second child. Not wanting to tell her fiancé she's infertile, Aria claims to have lost the baby. But Dwayne's wish for a child remains. Aria watches as Keisha's pregnancy progresses, and Aria's life becomes layered with lies.