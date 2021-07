The Australian dollar is up sharply on Tuesday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7581, up 0.68% on the day. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its monetary policy, including holding interest rates at a record low 0.10% for an eighth straight month. The RBA also decided that the timing was right for a trim to its QE programme, which ends in September. The central bank announced that it would reduce QE purchases from AUD 5 billion per week to 4 billion per week, with this move to be reassessed in November.