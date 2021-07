A new music event, Cashiers “Village Crawl” will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, featuring Nitrograss taking the Commons stage and Spalding McIntosh and Lionhearts performing at the Gazebo near the Cashiers crossroads. The evening will include pop-up boutique shops at the Commons venue along with a wine tasting by the Highlands Wine Shoppe. Food trucks will serve up delicious food to purchase on both sides of The Village Green. Local retailers will be open late and businesses will have special promotions that evening. Sip, savor, shop, and stroll the newly refurbished Cashiers Greenway Ramble for a delightful midsummer night with friends and family.