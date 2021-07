While there is no surefire way to extend your life, there are certain behaviors that will improve your chances of living longer as well as ones that can do the opposite. It's no surprise that smoking fits into the latter category. While heart-healthy activities like exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, and staying connected to the people around you can help to extend your life. Now, according to new research, not having enough of this nutrient in your diet could be shortening your life—turns out, having a low omega-3 index could shorten your life by almost five years. In other words, you might want to head to the seafood aisle and pick up some salmon.