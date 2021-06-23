Cancel
The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 home runs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.

