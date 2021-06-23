The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 home runs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel has been the stuff of dreams for fans, this season. The team is about to honor him with a special game-night promotion. In 2019, game-closer Craig Kimbrel signed three-year deal with the Cubs for somewhere north of $40 million. Due to some injuries, the first two years were less than stelar. Craig will be going into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, so the hope was it will get better. And that's just what has happened.