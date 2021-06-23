Cancel
Betty - Episode 2.06 - The Let Out (Season Finale) - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 16 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) Confessions. Breakthroughs. New beginnings. The party’s over, and it’s time to come home. Written by Sabaah Folayan; Directed by Crystal Moselle.

TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 3.14 - Someone Has to Rule - Press Release

WHO WILL RULE? - Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić (#3B01). Original airdate 7/15/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 3.18 - I Dreamed A Dream... (Season Finale) - Press Release

SEASON FINALE - When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 1.13 - Transformation (Season Finale) - Press Release

THE KEY TO THE FORGE - In the explosive season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. Meanwhile, an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis'(Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#113). Original airdate 7/21/2021.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Republic of Sarah - Episode 1.06 - A Show of Hands - Press Release

After a damaging magazine article is written about Sarah (Stella Baker), she realizes that it’s time for Greylock to create a more representative government. With an election open to anyone, Danny (Luke Mitchell), Maya (Izabella Alvarez), AJ (Nia Holloway), and Corinne (Hope Lauren) take a shot at the four available seats. Meanwhile, AJ, Sarah, and Grover (Ian Duff) all find themselves facing complications in their respective love lives.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

All American - Episode 3.19 - Surviving The Times (Season Finale) - Press Release

SEASON FINALE – Things in Spencer’s life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy learns what he has been keeping from him. Jordan and Asher get some unexpected news neither of them were expecting. Coop is excited to go out on tour but is disappointed when no one from her team can accompany her and she gets more than she was anticipating. Meanwhile, Layla grows worried about her friend and is determined to help her. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#318). Original airdate 7/19/2021.
Kyle, TXTell-Tale TV

Tuca & Bertie Review: Kyle (Season 2 Episode 3)

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 3, “Kyle,” addresses toxic masculinity and the Me Too movement in one fell swoop. Despite being an animated comedy, this show never shies away from tackling heavy hitter topics. This episode is proof that Season 2 will continue to shine a spotlight on the important issues.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after its return from a short hiatus, The CW’s Legacies would be cutting Season 3 short and would be having Episode 16 as its finale instead of ending with 20. With the last run arriving sooner than later, have your countdown set with the release date and time of the spin-off epic fantasy drama to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Evil - Episode 2.03 - F Is for Fire - Press Release

EPISODE #203: “F Is for Fire” (Available to stream Sunday, July 4th) The team encounters a nine-year-old girl, Mathilda, who is seemingly haunted by a Jinn, a spirit in the Islamic faith. Written By: Dewayne Darien Jones. Directed By: Fred Toye.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The White Lotus - Episode 1.04 - Recentering - Press Release

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) After Shane (Jake Lacy) shoots down her latest career plans, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) is further blindsided by an unexpected arrival. Just as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) begins to take her business proposition seriously, Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) attention turns to an intriguing hotel guest. Meanwhile, Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) renewed commitment to sobriety is put to the test.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 6 Online

Watch Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Hell's Kitchen S20E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include FOX. Episode Details. The chefs take on a new challenge when the restaurant is closed for Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday....
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.10 - Bad Blood - Press Release

THE CYCLE OF LIFE - With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4: Are we closing in on the start of filming?

Season 4 is already on the schedule for ABC this fall, and beyond just that, we know the cast will be back to work soon!. While things are always subject to change behind-the-scenes, all current indications are that Nathan Fillion and the remainder of the cast will kick off season 4 this month. That means that by the time we get around to September/October, there will be a lot of opportunities for episodes to air and we can hit the ground running.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Blindspotting Review: The Four Hustlateers (Season 1 Episode 4)

Blindspotting Season 1 Episode 4, “The Four Hustlateers,” fleshes out our core characters via their relationships with each other. While some folks may scoff at a character-driven episode by referring to it as “filler,” it’s vital that we learn more about these characters. Otherwise, how will we root for them or yearn for their downfall?

