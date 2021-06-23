Ming Dynasty the perfect place to eat together again
For over a year the pandemic has kept us from gathering and sitting down together for a big family-style meal. The simple act of sitting at a table and sharing food took away a valued part of mealtime. Now, with restrictions ease, we can get back to our shared food roots. What better way to start sharing again than to visit Ming Dynasty in the Rivergate Shopping Center off 10th Street, right beside Ollie’s and close to East Carolina University.www.reflector.com