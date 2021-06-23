Ming Dynasty the perfect place to eat together again

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is home to one of just 15 lesbian bars in the country. Pearl Bar is much more than just a bar - it's a place where you come and feel like family. "When our customers come here, what they find is - for one, they know this is going to be a safe space for the community," said Pearl Bar owner Julie Mabry. "They know that if they walk in here, they are going to be accepted for who they are. That's the main idea behind Pearl Bar."