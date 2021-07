ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco’s arrival at age 20 has prompted a new topic of conversation among Rays players. “Him being so young, it’s incredible,” said Kevin Kiermaier, the 30-year-old centerfielder/team leader. “Guys sit here talking in the dugout, ‘What were you doing when you were 20?’ Well, I was in rookie ball just trying to figure out where my life was going in baseball. And he’s up here hitting homers and giving curtain calls, rightfully so. …