Orlando City star Daryl Dike will suit up for the U.S. men’s national team again this month as he leads the front line for the Americans in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Coach Gregg Berhalter said this tournament will be an important step for the 21-year-old striker. Dike debuted for Orlando City barely a year ago in the MLS is Back tournament, quickly earning a position on the U.S. men’s national team as one of the Americans’ most promising talents at the striker position.