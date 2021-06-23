Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US births fell during the pandemic, CDC data show

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
Albany Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of births in the United States fell by 4% last year, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the pandemic may have presented the "perfect storm" for accelerated declines. It's "the largest annual decline in the number of births since...

www.albanyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Washington Dc#Health Disparities#Economy#Cdc#The Us#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The 2 Worst COVID Outbreaks Right Now Are in This State, Data Shows

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in the right direction for much of the United States. Newly reported cases have continued to drop as vaccinations increase, with a dozen states having administered at least one dose to more than 70 percent of their population, according to The New York Times. But some areas are still struggling to keep coronavirus under control, including one state currently home to the two worst COVID outbreaks in the nation. Read on to see which place is seeing late spikes in cases.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public Health247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Adults who will likely or definitely refuse vaccination: 117,418 (7.4% of total) > Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,076,745 (51.4% of population) > Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,754 per 100,000 people (total: 204,392) > COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 205 per 100,000 people (total: 4,302) These are all...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

US life expectancy fell by more than a year during coronavirus pandemic, research suggests

Two new studies reveal just how much of a toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on life expectancy in the United States, which lags behind other high-income nations. In 2020, Covid-19 deaths were associated with a reduced US life expectancy by more than one year, according to research published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The researchers said the reduction in life expectancy is three times as large for Latino people and twice as large for Black people as it is for White people.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

CDC: Wyoming’s Birth Rate Dropped 7% In 2020

Wyoming’s birth rate continued to decline in 2020, falling by almost 7%, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of births in Wyoming declined from 6,565 in 2019 to 6,118 in 2020, according to the CDC report. “The number of births among...
Colorado Statecpr.org

Life Expectancy In Colorado Fell Sharply During The Pandemic, Especially For People Of Color

So many Coloradans died of COVID-19 and related causes, including drug overdoses, that life expectancy statistics fell dramatically this past year. The drop was most alarming among communities of color, where enough Hispanic and Black residents died in the pandemic that both groups’ life expectancy statistics fell by about four years. The drop among white people in Colorado was 1.4 years.
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

US Life Expectancy Decreased by ‘Alarming' Amount During Pandemic

Average life expectancy in the United States plummeted in 2020, widening the life expectancy gap between the U.S. and other high-income countries. The decline was particularly sharp among Hispanic and Black Americans, a new study found. Health experts anticipated life expectancy would drop during the pandemic, but how much it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy