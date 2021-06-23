Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte exits with left hamstring injury

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXB8A_0acdaMKq00

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte exited Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning with left hamstring tightness.

The 27-year-old hit a double but appeared to suffer the injury while rounding first base. Josh Reddick replaced Marte, with Pavin Smith moving from right to center field while Reddick took over in right.

Marte, who missed six weeks earlier this season due to a right hamstring strain, is batting .400 (30-for-75) with eight doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs over his last 20 games.

Marte has served as one of the few bright spots for the lowly Diamondbacks, who ended a franchise-record 17-game losing streak on Monday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Ketel Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Ketel Marte leaves game early with apparent leg injury

Diamondbacks star center fielder Ketel Marte left this evening’s game against the Brewers in the first inning. He hit a double but appeared to favor his left leg as he ran the bases, notes Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link). Josh Reddick replaced Marte, with Pavin Smith moving from right to center field to accommodate Reddick’s entrance in right.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ketel Marte (hamstring) out of Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder/outfielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Marte was removed from Tuesday night's game in the first inning due to a tight left hamstring. He is considered day-to-day. Pavin Smith will...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick: Fills in for Marte

Reddick replaced an injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Milwaukee. He went 0-for-2 with a walk. Reddick entered the game as a pinch runner when Marte pulled up after hitting a ground-rule double in the first inning. He played right field while Pavin Smith moved from right to center. Hamstrings have been a recurring issue for Marte this season, so the Diamondbacks will want to make sure he's 100 percent. This could be a path to everyday at-bats for Reddick.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Starts for Marte in CF

Locastro started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Monday's 7-1 loss to St. Louis. Locastro got the call in center field against a left-hander Monday, the first game after Arizona placed Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list. This was his first start since June 16. Manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Pavin Smith, who started in right field Monday, will likely get the bulk of the center-field starts in Marte's absence.
MLBMLB

Marte aggravates left hamstring in return

SAN DIEGO -- D-backs outfielder Ketel Marte left Saturday night's 10-1 win over the Padres at Petco Park in the first inning after aggravating a left hamstring issue. Marte, who exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring tightness, hit a Dinelson Lamet pitch into right field for a one-out single. As he got to first base, Marte began to pull up and immediately signaled to the dugout that he needed to come out.
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs place OF Ketel Marte on 10-day IL, recall P Humberto Castellanos

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. Additionally, the team recalled pitcher Humberto Castellanos from the Triple-A Reno Aces. “I think we have the most unbelievable medical team that I’ve ever been around and they felt very strongly...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Adalberto Mondesi, Byron Buxton, Ketel Marte (2021)

Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season, and we’ve got a couple of familiar faces (Adalberto Mondesi and Byron Buxton) popping up on the injury report again. Those were the most impactful players to be placed on IL this week, with guys like Jose Abreu, Jesse Winker, and Bryce Harper battling day-to-day-type injuries. It’s the time of the season when the hot stove starts heating up, so managers are going to want to stay plugged into the News Desk on FantasyPros.com for all the latest rumors and news.
MLBMLB

Injuries & Roster Moves: Marte to injured list

Keep track of the D-backs' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. Marte first felt tightness in his hamstring during Arizona's June 22 game against the Brewers, but he played through it until aggravating the injury on June 26. The 27-year-old Marte was on the injured list from April 8-May 18 with a right hamstring strain.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles giving Arizona Diamondbacks run for the title

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ utter futility on the road has been impressive. They have lost 23 consecutive road games entering Friday, setting a major league record that no franchise should want. However, someone has forgotten to give the Baltimore Orioles that memo. On Thursday, the Orioles lost another road game, getting...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB trade rumors Mets fans should know: Ketel Marte is not available

Jun 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) makes the sliding catch for an out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports. MLB trade rumors are beginning to leak onto social media. Unrelated to the...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Arizona Diamondbacks

It’s been a very, very bad year for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team endured a 17-game losing streak from May 16th through May 29th and before Saturday had set an MLB record with 24 straight defeats on the road. The team does have some talented players, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to success on the field, and so it’s only natural to look at some of those talented players as real trade targets.
MLBMercury News

SF Giants’ Buster Posey exits with injury in series finale against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Buster Posey was in the midst of another excellent performance when he departed Sunday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking a foul tip off his left hand. Posey was behind the plate in the sixth inning when Arizona Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho fouled an Anthony DeSclafani...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta starting on Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta is getting the nod in left field while batting sixth in the order against Giants starter Sammy Long. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/21: Adam Frazier, Max Scherzer, and Ketel Marte

Hello folks! Here’s what’s happening on this Wednesday. Corey Brock at The Athletic collaborated with a few of his colleagues to discuss a possible M’s trade for second baseman Adam Frazier. ($) In case you’re wondering: yes, Cal Raleigh is still raking. Around the league... Don’t make Mad Max more...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Zack Britton: Suffers hamstring injury

Britton left Friday's game against the Red Sox due to a hamstring injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Britton grabbed at his hamstring as he removed himself from Friday's matchup, but the team doesn't yet know the severity of his injury. Manager Aaron Boone said that the Yankees hope to know more about the left-hander's status Saturday, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Cameron Payne exits Game 3 with left ankle injury

With Chris Paul returning to the Phoenix Suns line-up for Game 3, reserve Cameron Payne might not have had received as many minutes as he did in the first two games of the Conference Finals series against the LA Clippers. But his Game 3 didn't last long as he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy