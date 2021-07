If there's anyone who knows how to host a party, it's Sean "Love" Combs. The Hip Hop mogul has been breaking records and making trends for decades, so when it's time to relax with a few of his famous, talented friends, Diddy coordinates some of the most memorable shindigs in the industry. Over the weekend, there were several snippets shared throughout social media showing the likes of Keyshia Cole, Cordae, and dozens of others gathering for Juneteeth thanks to "Club Love," but it was a video of Anderson .Paak and Dreezy that got people talking.