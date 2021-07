The Los Angeles Dodgers (53-31) will challenge the Miami Marlins (35-47) in a four-game competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. Los Angeles concluded the four-game set against the Washington Nationals by a sweep over the weekend. The Dodgers gained momentum after winning nine consecutive games and will try to maintain their winning form in facing the Miami Marlins. The LA Dodgers ended the series versus the Nationals with a 5-1 win on Sunday. LA pitching staff allowed just one earned run on eight base hits with three walks granted and struck out 11 Washington batters in the win. First Baseman Max Muncy had a double with three RBIs while Left Fielder Matt Beaty acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI. Shortstop Gavin Lux earned two runs with a triple while Catcher Austin Barnes added one run on one hit in the winning effort for the Dodgers.