Buckley’s Chance review – Bill Nighy’s bad accent fronts an onerous slab of outback flapdoodle
In Henry VIII, Shakespeare addressed ambition as a desire that suckers in the best of people and dooms even the mighty: “By that sin fell the angels.” A similar thing can be said about performing an Australian accent: by that nasally sounding, mangle-mouthed modulative sin (I can say that; I’m Aussie) many great performers, many angels, many warriors of cinematic virtue have plummeted from the sky like Icarus and fallen flat on their arse.www.theguardian.com