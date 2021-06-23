Cancel
Stanley Consultants earns national engineering award for Iowa organic recycling center

By PRWeb
SFGate
 13 days ago

Muscatine High Strength Organic Waste Project wins ACEC national finalist award. A project designed by Stanley Consultants was named a national finalist in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards for 2021. The Muscatine, Iowa, organic waste recycling project won a Grand Award in the association’s overall category. Stanley Consultants is a worldwide provider of consulting engineering services.

