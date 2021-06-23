Cancel
Trepp & CRE Direct's The Mid-Year Magazine 2021: Will the Covid-19 Vaccine Restore the CRE Market?

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets and Commercial Real Estate Direct released The Mid-Year Magazine 2021, a first-half recap of the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets. Access the magazine here: http://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-mid-year-2021-pr.

