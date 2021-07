Visit any draughty stately home in the British countryside and you can be confident of one thing: that there’ll be a Labrador or three rattling around the house, leaving fur on the sofa and muddy paw-prints in the kitchen. Downton Abbey’s Lord Grantham had a yellow lab called Isis (yes, yes - but the name was less problematic when the series launched in 2010), Ben Fogle took his beloved black Labrador on Castaway and Monty Don’s Nigel became a national treasure.