Demand for COVID-19 shots going down in Florida, resulting in some expired doses

Since the first vaccines went out about six months ago, more than 177 million Americans have received at least one shot.

In Florida, about 11 million people have received at least one dose, with 9.5 million fully vaccinated. That’s 44% of the state population.

But that 44% total isn’t climbing very fast, and the state has declined millions of vaccine doses that were supposed to come to Florida.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said it’s working hard to make the vaccines available to everyone so that the number of people vaccinated in our state continues to climb.

Right now, close to 65% of the adult population has got at least one dose. At the rate shots are going into arms, the U.S. will have 67% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

As of June 15, Florida has turned down 5.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses from the federal government. All those doses were reallocated to the federal pool where they will be distributed to other states with higher demand.

With fewer people wanting the vaccine, doses have gone bad now because providers in Florida have not found willing arms to put them into. As of June 11, Florida vaccine providers reported more than 90,000 doses have expired, but that’s a very small percentage of doses received.

While the White House said as a country we will not reach the goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, 16 states have already reached that mark. Florida is not one of them.

