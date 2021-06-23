Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Demand for COVID-19 shots going down in Florida, resulting in some expired doses

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF7OF_0acdYfuH00

Since the first vaccines went out about six months ago, more than 177 million Americans have received at least one shot.

In Florida, about 11 million people have received at least one dose, with 9.5 million fully vaccinated. That’s 44% of the state population.

But that 44% total isn’t climbing very fast, and the state has declined millions of vaccine doses that were supposed to come to Florida.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said it’s working hard to make the vaccines available to everyone so that the number of people vaccinated in our state continues to climb.

Right now, close to 65% of the adult population has got at least one dose. At the rate shots are going into arms, the U.S. will have 67% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

As of June 15, Florida has turned down 5.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses from the federal government. All those doses were reallocated to the federal pool where they will be distributed to other states with higher demand.

With fewer people wanting the vaccine, doses have gone bad now because providers in Florida have not found willing arms to put them into. As of June 11, Florida vaccine providers reported more than 90,000 doses have expired, but that’s a very small percentage of doses received.

While the White House said as a country we will not reach the goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, 16 states have already reached that mark. Florida is not one of them.

READ: Viral video from toddler’s hospital room spurs debate over meaning of ‘brain dead’

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Star-Banner

COVID-19 cases increasing in Florida

New coronavirus cases increased 9.4% in Florida in the week ending Sunday as the state added 11,048 cases. The previous week had 10,095 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Florida ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Chicago Sun-Times

Delta variant of COVID-19 poised to sweep Illinois: ‘Some areas are going to blow up’

Nearly 16 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still finding insidious new ways to invade and devastate the human body. Front of mind for public health officials in Chicago and beyond is the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which already accounts for more than 20% of new cases across the United States and “is likely to be our dominant strain here in the next couple of months,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday.
WECT

N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even with a $1 million dollar prize up for grabs in North Carolina and more drawings to come, demand for the shot is not increasing significantly. “We’re now at kind of a holding pattern with a trickle of people getting vaccinated,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “Others are waiting for that full FDA approval. Still others don’t see the value in it.”
13abc.com

Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions are now expired

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 months of mask-wearing and capacity limits, the COVID restrictions in Michigan are now lifted. All capacity limits both indoor and outdoor are expired. The mask mandate is also over, whether residents are vaccinated or not. Over 4.9 Million Michiganders have gotten at least one...
WSAW

5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Wisconsin on verge of 50% getting a shot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is on the verge of having 50% of its population getting vaccinated against COVID-19 after vaccinators report administering more than 5.5 million doses (5,501,512). The state Department of Health Services says the percentage of Wisconsinites getting at least one shot of a vaccine edged up...
WCAX

New York to let COVID-19 state of emergency expire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will lift more COVID-19 restrictions when the state of emergency expires later this week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New Yorkers will still have to wear masks on public transit, at hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. But the change means public meetings, for example, no longer must occur virtually.
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida pharmacists urge officials to prevent wasting COVID-19 shots as demand drops

Pharmacists in central Florida say they have too many COVID-19 vaccine doses and not enough demand, and they want state officials to prevent the shots from going to waste, Fox 35 Orlando reported June 21. The Florida Department of Health told the publication that more than 90,000 vaccines have expired...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Covid-19 cases going up as vaccinations continue to slow down

There were 296 new cases of Covid-19 in Volusia County with 5.8% of residents testing positive for the week of June 18 to 24, according to the Florida Department of Health. The results were up from 257 new cases with 4.8% of residents testing positive in the previous week. The...
ctnewsjunkie.com

ANALYSIS | COVID-19 Going, Going … Almost Gone?

Connecticut’s long decline in COVID-19 cases slowed considerably this week, and there are other indications that the danger of the pandemic in Connecticut continues to recede rapidly. The state recorded 280 new cases this past week, down 18 (6%) from the 298 recorded during the week ending June 16. This...
Detroit News

Delta variant prompts Los Angeles indoor mask policy, but not in Michigan

Just as mask mandates have been relaxed in Michigan and nationwide, at least one major U.S. municipality is heeding new guidance from the World Health Organization that advises even vaccinated people to continue to mask up indoors. But Michigan is not advising such a mask policy yet, and a University...
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Turns Down Nearly 6 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine

The Florida Department of Health has turned down 5.7 million doses of COVID vaccines from the federal government as a waning demand here continues. One Palm Beach County Commissioner wants to look at new ways to convince people to roll up their sleeves. "I think that we've reached a plateau....
WTVM

4,500 of Alabama’s COVID vaccine doses have expired, ADPH says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the federal vaccine pool. ADPH says, so far, it has been notified of 4,598 vaccine doses that have expired in the state, including 2,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, as well as 1,998 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires two doses.
fernandinaobserver.com

COVID-19 not done with Northeast Florida

Why are more people testing positive in the Jacksonville area?. Northeast Florida may be done with COVID-19, but the novel coronavirus isn’t done with the Jacksonville region. Rates of positive tests throughout the region are among the highest in the state. The most recent weekly tallies from Florida’s Department of...

Comments / 3

Community Policy