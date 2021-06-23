Genome-Wide Association Studies Accurately Flag More Deadly COVID-19 Variants
Compares mutations to mortality in order to identify variants that should be monitored and contained. Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers.scitechdaily.com