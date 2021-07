Why wash dishes when a machine can do it for you? A good dishwasher will not only leave your dishes spotless, it’ll do it more efficiently than you can by hand. And even though it may go against your mother’s advice, trust us, you don’t have to rinse your dishes before you put them in the dishwasher. It’s not necessary and it’s a waste of energy. Yes, even plates with yolk smears, glasses with lipstick smudges, and casseroles encrusted with cheese will come out pristine. Plus, you no longer have to worry that a dishwasher will make a racket if your kitchen is also your family room. The latest models are so quiet you can’t even tell they’re running.