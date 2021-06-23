Cancel
Chemistry

Efficient Light-Electricity Conversion: Changing a 2D Material’s Symmetry Can Unlock Its Promise

By Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
scitechdaily.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJian Shi Research Group engineers material into promising optoelectronic. Optoelectronic materials that are capable of converting the energy of light into electricity, and electricity into light, have promising applications as light-emitting, energy-harvesting, and sensing technologies. However, devices made of these materials are often plagued by inefficiency, losing significant useful energy as heat. To break the current limits of efficiency, new principles of light-electricity conversion are needed.

#Materials Science#Design#Electricity#Nature Nanotechnology#Jian Shi Research Group#Mos2
