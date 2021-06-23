Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Longtime Intel exec Navin Shenoy leaves as chipmaker restructures data center business

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Intel Corp. executive Navin Shenoy is leaving the company amid a restructuring of one of its most critical groups and the creation of two new business units. The changes were announced in a memo by new Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, who only joined the company in February. The CEO, a former longtime Intel exec himself, revealed plans to split Intel’s Data Platform Group, one of its largest businesses in terms of revenue, into two smaller units.

siliconangle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Startup#Intel Corp#Data Platform Group#Datacenter#Ai#Human Resources#Network Platforms Group#Barefoot Networks#Pund It Inc#Vmware Inc#Graphics Group#Reuters#Nvidia Corp#Lavender#Arm Ltd#Qualcomm Corp#Moor Insights Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businesssiliconangle.com

Skedulo, which helps companies manage mobile workers, raises $70M

Mobile productivity software provider Skedulo Holdings Inc. is getting ready to manage more mobile workforces after landing a hefty $70 round of funding today led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company said it will use the Series C funding round to continue to develop and scale up its platform...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

IBM open-sources CodeFlare framework for AI models that run on multicloud platforms

IBM Corp. announced a new open-source framework today called CodeFlare that it says helps simplify the integration and efficient scaling up of big data and artificial intelligence workflows on multicloud infrastructures. The new framework is built atop an open-source distributed computing framework called Ray, extending that software’s capabilities by adding...
BusinessHot Hardware

Intel Recruits Revered Skylake Architect Shlomit Weiss To Lead Client CPU Development

Industry veteran Shlomit Weiss is returning to Intel to lead the company's full range of chip development and design—the entire CPU silicon gamut, in other words. Weiss brings with her over three decades of experience in the semiconductor space, much of which was spent at Intel (28 years) before leaving for Mellanox Technologies, which was acquired by NVIDIA for $6.9 billion in 2019.
Businessgeekwire.com

Sabey Data Centers Enhance Connectivity with Comcast Business

Comcast Business and Sabey Data Centers in Seattle and Central Washington have been building a strong, working relationship for over 10 years. Comcast Business is one of Sabey’s premier carriers with an unparalleled interest in developing creative ways to support data center customers. Its new Direct to Cloud Platform makes it easy for Sabey’s tenants to connect more easily to the cloud, where we are all working these days.
Berkeley, CAsiliconangle.com

Intel leads $9.5M round for secure analytics startup Opaque Systems

Intel Corp. has led a $9.5 million seed round for Opaque Systems Inc., a startup founded by researchers from the University of California at Berkeley that’s using so-called hardware enclaves to help companies process their data more securely. Opaque Systems disclosed the funding this morning. The startup said Intel, which...
Businessmartechseries.com

Data Analytics Platform, Opaque, Raises $9.5 Million Seed from Intel Capital and Race Capital to Unlock Encrypted Data with Machine Learning

Opaque, the secure data analytics platform company, today announced $9.5M in seed funding, led by Intel Capital with participation by Race Capital, The House Fund, and FactoryHQ. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jill Canetta, Chief Data Officer at Experian Marketing Services. “We’ve had a very successful collaboration with the...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Fake Amazon cloud service AWS InfiniDash quickly goes viral

Twilio developer educator Joe Nash got more than he bargained for after posting about how a make-believe Amazon Web Services Inc. cloud service would likely go viral and be added as a skills requirement to numerous jobs listings if he posted about it. His tweet about AWS InfiniDash promptly prompted...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Sauce Labs extends error monitoring into production with acquisition of Backtrace

Sauce Labs Inc., a provider of continuous testing solutions, today announced the acquisition of error monitoring startup Backtrace I/O Inc. to extend its platform’s monitoring capabilities into production environments. Backtrace allows development teams to quickly identify and fix bugs across all environments by automating responses to user-affecting errors. It does...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Intel, JetBrains

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Integrated Development Environment as a Service investments till 2029.
Economysiliconangle.com

How PA Consulting helped UK council launch Wellbeing Automated Call Service in 7 days

With the massive scale of the pandemic hitting every country hard, one organization in the U.K. was recently recognized for it’s role in helping inform the public through an unprecedented time. In fact, the company helped automate systems to handle the high volume of calls to people in the U.K.’s Hampshire County to screen for those who needed the most help.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google and AT&T debut new 5G-enabled edge computing solutions

Google LLC and AT&T Inc. today introduced two new edge computing solutions aimed at making it easier for enterprises to pursue emerging technology use cases such as deploying robots in retail stores. The solutions were developed as part of a partnership that the companies inked last year. The first new...
Cell Phonessiliconangle.com

Report: Apple’s April privacy update led to major drop in iOS ad spending

Brands have reduced their spending on iOS ads by about a third since the start of June alone, according to market data made public in a Wall Street Journal report today. Industry insiders have tied the spending drop to a privacy feature that Apple released for iOS as part of an April update. The reduced demand is significant for the digital advertising ecosystem because iOS, along with Android, is one of the main platforms through which marketers target mobile users. The decline in ad spending is also significant because of its potential impact on tech giants such as Facebook Inc. that generate parts of their revenue from selling mobile ads.
Businesssiliconangle.com

SoftBank inks $1.6B deal to buy Yahoo trademark rights from Verizon

SoftBank Group Corp. is paying Verizon Communications Inc. 178.5 billion yen, or about $1.61 billion, for a perpetual license to use the Yahoo and Yahoo Japan trademarks. The deal was announced today by SoftBank’s Z Holdings subsidiary. SoftBank is a Tokyo-based conglomerate with a significant presence in multiple parts of...
ComputersData Center Knowledge

Intel Delays 'Sapphire Rapids' Xeon Data Center Chip

Ian King (Bloomberg) -- Intel said this week that a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Apple Seeks More Time For Irish Data Center: Business Post

Peter Flanagan (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is seeking a five-year extension to its planning permit for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center development in Galway, western Ireland, the Business Post newspaper reported, citing planning documents. An extension would give the company until 2026 to construct the facility. Under...
BusinessHPCwire

Intel CEO Gelsinger Makes Exec Changes, Revamps Datacenter, AI Groups

Four months after taking over the reins of Intel Corp., CEO Pat Gelsinger has announced a string of executive leadership changes as he works to shake things up inside a company that leads its marketplace but could use a boost in energy. The executive changes, unveiled on June 22 (Tuesday),...
Businessirei.com

Macquarie strikes $5b partnership with Prime Data Centers

Macquarie Capital has formed a strategic partnership with Prime Data Centers, a California-based wholesale data center developer and operator. Prime Data Centers has several existing facilities and a robust pipeline of data center projects throughout the Americas and Europe. The partnership has targeted more than $5 billion in capital investments over the next decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy