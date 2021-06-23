Longtime Intel exec Navin Shenoy leaves as chipmaker restructures data center business

Brands have reduced their spending on iOS ads by about a third since the start of June alone, according to market data made public in a Wall Street Journal report today. Industry insiders have tied the spending drop to a privacy feature that Apple released for iOS as part of an April update. The reduced demand is significant for the digital advertising ecosystem because iOS, along with Android, is one of the main platforms through which marketers target mobile users. The decline in ad spending is also significant because of its potential impact on tech giants such as Facebook Inc. that generate parts of their revenue from selling mobile ads.