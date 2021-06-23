Longtime Intel exec Navin Shenoy leaves as chipmaker restructures data center business
Longtime Intel Corp. executive Navin Shenoy is leaving the company amid a restructuring of one of its most critical groups and the creation of two new business units. The changes were announced in a memo by new Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, who only joined the company in February. The CEO, a former longtime Intel exec himself, revealed plans to split Intel’s Data Platform Group, one of its largest businesses in terms of revenue, into two smaller units.siliconangle.com