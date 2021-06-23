Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Remembering How to Solo Travel Again: Women Who Travel Podcast

By Meredith Care y, Lale Arikogl u
cntraveler.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. We're starting to travel again. And while family reunions, getaways with friends, and more celebratory trips are already on the docket, we're also looking forward to our first solo trips—ones that we can make all about us. That said, we're admittedly a little rusty when it comes to heading out on our own and finding joy and power in solo travel, so this week we're joined by New York Times travel reporter Tariro Mzezewa, and Hannah Pasternak, associate director of special projects at SELF magazine, who have both recently taken solo trips, to get advice. We discuss the differences between alone time and solo travel, why joining a planned group trip might be the best way to ease yourself back in, and how to start planning a solo trip of your own. Think of this episode as a solo travel refresher, of sorts.

www.cntraveler.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Solo Travel#Travel Agent#Spotify#Apple News#New York Times#Women Who Travel#Conde Nast Traveler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Travel
News Break
Podcast
Related
Travelcrossroadstoday.com

PennyWise podcast: Summer travel trends? Pack your wallets and patience.

Host Teri Barr talks with Caroline Lupini, Senior Travel Rewards Analyst for Forbes Advisor, to learn what the newest survey indicates about traveling this year. Caroline unpacks the results which include some surprising trends you’ll want to know, especially if you plan to travel with your kids or rent a car.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Ready to start traveling again: What to know in 2021

As more countries are opening and travel restrictions are being lifted, what do you need to know about traveling this summer both domestically or to one of your favorite international destinations?. Bambi Eskew, general manager at Waco’s Allen Samuels House of Travel, says, “Most of our clients are ready to...
Travelgadventures.com

5 ways solo travel helps you meet new people

After a long stretch of hampered travel freedom, many of us are itching to get back out into the world. Not only do we want to see places beyond our own backyard, but we’re eager to see some fresh faces. That brings us to one of the greatest benefits of travel in general: meeting new people. We crave connecting with others, but going about it can be daunting for singles and solo travellers. And so, we’ve gathered our top five ways small group travel helps foster greater connections with your fellow travellers, your local guide and the people you meet along the way.
Beauty & Fashionlonelyplanet.com

How a black t-shirt is traveling the world on behalf of those who cannot

What happens when a young man who has just started his dream career is sent back home amidst a pandemic? HOPE is born. During the first wave of the deadly corona virus pandemic Siddhant Agarwal, a young man from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, sent out a symbol of hope into the universe — a black t-shirt. The shirt has since traveled 26,318 kilometers across 7 cities and 2 continents spreading hope in times of despair. Anubhuti Krishna talks to Siddhant Aggarwal to understand more about project HOPE and where he hopes to take it - no pun intended!
TravelWGNtv.com

How to pack for air travel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Airplanes give you the freedom to travel the world at impressive speeds, but packing for plane travel can be an unwanted chore. You must decide what you need in your carry-on for the flight and what can safely go in your checked baggage. Plus, there are rules to adhere to and weight limits to consider.
TravelPosted by
WGN TV

How to travel for cheap

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best ways to travel for cheap in 2021?. The world is an incredible place with so much to see and do, but traveling can seem like it’s only for people with ample expendable income. Luckily, it’s possible to see the world on a budget if you’re willing to learn how to travel for cheap and are prepared to be flexible.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Travel Solutions Are on the Road Again…

Friday June 25 was a special day for the team at Travel Solutions – Northern Irelands award winning tour operator. Peter McMinn, Managing Director of Travel Solutions explains: “This morning we had our first coach tour depart since September, and only our second departure since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It is a really special and exciting day for the team at Travel Solutions who have worked so hard during the past fourteen challenging months.”
TravelPosted by
Crosscut

Podcast | Rick Steves on traveling in a reopened world

After a year of being homebound by a raging pandemic, Americans are traveling again. But while rising vaccination rates have normalized weekend trips to the coast or across borders to see family, traveling abroad is still an iffy proposition. Over the past few weeks, many countries have opened their borders...
Lifestylebostonnews.net

Why Is It Good To Be A Solo Traveler-

Traveling with other people is wonderful, and it's something that everyone should experience at least once in their life. However, not everyone is comfortable traveling with others, and they would much rather be on their own. This might seem frightening at first, and it might even put you off the idea of travel, but it shouldn't. If you are happier in your own company and you are more introverted than extroverted, you can still have the most wonderful adventure. Read on to find out why being a solo traveler is great.
TravelThrive Global

Renaissance Travel—Who’s Traveling Now and Why

Covid changed the world in many ways. Among the changes was one so fundamental to many of us as to seem a given—our freedom to move around as we like. Travel, as we have known it for the past decades, was suddenly dead, just as now it suddenly seems alive to some of us who live in countries lucky enough to be re-emerging from the pandemic. But after traveling for the past nine months—and for the past 25 years as a journalist and travel entrepreneur—and speaking daily to those planning travel, what I am seeing is not exactly a rebound, as some are saying. Neither are we entering the age of “revenge travel”, nor a semi-repeat of the Roaring Twenties, as others have declared. I believe that we are seeing a new phenomenon emerging that I call Renaissance Travel.
TravelTravelPulse

Many Americans Feel Safe Traveling Again

A new study of American travelers found that many now feel safe traveling outside their local communities, shopping in local stores and dining in local restaurants. According to the latest Longwoods International tracking survey, three-quarters of respondents feel safe traveling again and another two-thirds of travelers support opening their communities to visitors.
TravelTelegraph

I'm a travel writer who has forgotten how to pack

It is remarkable how quickly we forget. Almost precisely a week ago – assuming you are reading this column on its day of publication, and aren’t looking at it distractedly as you place it in into the cat’s litter tray at some point in July (or using it to gauge the date and year, just before you inadvertently break up your parents in your own personal remake of Back to the Future) – I was preparing to depart on a week-long trip for the first time in 10 months.
RelationshipsTelegraph

Why burned-out parents are travelling solo post-lockdown

One bright June morning, before the world had woken up, I stole out of the house – guiltily, stealthily – and left London for the south coast. I felt like the Bolter from Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love, abandoning child and husband to chase my own hedonistic desires. Not, in my case, to seduce lovers without number, but for a two-day landscape painting holiday in East Sussex.
TravelTravelPulse

20 Underrated US Travel Destinations

Traveling is all about exploration and discovery, and that's a little difficult to do in places that have been overly represented in pop culture, history, music and songs. So instead of going to the same cities that everyone else visits or that you've seen in a million movies, take a different path, one that's full of wonder and excitement, one that defies all expectations. Visit one of our favorite underrated U.S. cities.
TravelIndiana Gazette

Family travel 5: Adventures await for those eager to explore again

Our travel options are expanding. From luxury bucket-list journeys to adventures much closer to home, families are opting to explore once more. If you are among those who are eager to get going, here are five ideas to consider. Return to travel in style with an epic African adventure that...
Lifestylecruisefever.net

New Cruise Line Adding Suites for Solo Travelers

Atlas Ocean Voyages, a new all-inclusive cruise line that will soon begin sailing, will offer an industry first dedicated solo suites. The suites for solo travelers will be available starting on World Navigator cruises departing on March 22, 2022. There will be no single supplement and the suites will be appointed in retro-chic, simply elegant décor.
TravelHawaii Magazine

Podcast Show Notes: Have Aloha Will Travel EP61

In one of our longest episodes of the Have Aloha Will Travel podcast yet, Kevin talks all about his recent trip to Maui. From rental car woes to catching a Haleakalā sunset, visiting the numerous businesses and shops throughout Haʻikū and staying at the truly luxurious Haʻikū House, Cat and Kevin talk at great lengths about the Valley Isle, so if you’re planning a trip to Maui, this is the episode to watch!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Family Travel Blogs You Need to Bookmark Now

Travel and kids in the same lifetime? We say yes, please! For parents determined to keep the adventures coming—even if it means with the kids in tow—we looked to our favorite family travel websites. Each one of our picks that you’ll see below promises to inspire you to take that trip already (even if it’s just to granny’s house and back.). Keep reading to see them all.
Travelsdvoice.info

TRAVEL: Why St. Lucia Might be a Black Traveler’s Paradise

It’s been a rough year. The whole world has spent the better part of the past 12 months isolated and cooped up in their homes. Thanks to cautious measures and vaccinations, people are beginning to be able to emerge from this forced seclusion. The pandemic hit the travel industry hard....
LifestyleNBC Miami

These Are the Most-Searched ‘Bucket List' Travel Experiences in the World

People may not have traveled much during the past year, but that didn't stop them from searching for ideas online. Luxury travel operator Unforgettable Travel wanted to know which travel experiences people searched the most during the past year. With the help of digital marketing agency SEO Travel, the company compiled a list of 135 of the world's most popular "bucket list" destinations and used software to determine how many people were making plans to visit each site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy