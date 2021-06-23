Cancel
Meet Rocksmith+: a subscription-based video game for learning guitar

By Dan Shaw
happymag.tv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has just announced Rocksmith+. It’s a subscription-based version of the classic Rocksmith video game, an interactive platform for learning guitar and bass. There are many ways to learn an instrument, but few provide the motivation and interactivity of Rocksmith. As part of this year’s E3 conference, Ubisoft has announced an update to the much-loved game, which encompasses a subscription-based payment model: Rocksmith+.

