Meet Rocksmith+: a subscription-based video game for learning guitar

We live in a time when transmedia phenomenon reaches almost any type of product. Any fiction worth its salt, if it has something of relevance, sooner or later will be subject to contracts signed with producers and editors of other media. A few decades ago, this transfer used to have a common destination, as if a kind of funnel directed any story with some potential towards the Hollywood industry, pointing to this machinery as the best way to extract all the commercial juice from a product. Nowadays all the media have communicating vessels that transport fictions from literature to video games, from cinema to literature or from video games to cinema, making any type of combination that you can think of.