Meet Rocksmith+: a subscription-based video game for learning guitar
Ubisoft has just announced Rocksmith+. It’s a subscription-based version of the classic Rocksmith video game, an interactive platform for learning guitar and bass. There are many ways to learn an instrument, but few provide the motivation and interactivity of Rocksmith. As part of this year’s E3 conference, Ubisoft has announced an update to the much-loved game, which encompasses a subscription-based payment model: Rocksmith+.happymag.tv