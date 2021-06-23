Burden's Funeral Home provides compassionate service

After more than a decade in the funeral business, Charles Burden has learned that people seeking arrangements have different needs. For that reason, Mr. Burden said he tries to meet peoples’ individual needs at a time when they are needing compassionate service. I try to treat everybody right, my parents always said to treat people the way you would want to be treated, he said. Charles started in the funeral business in 2008 in Thomaston. He later decided to move the business to Griffin in 2010, where he operated the funeral home at 222 S 14th St., until 2016, when he purchased and moved to 847 N 9th St.