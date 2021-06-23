Florida Blue Offers Members Access to Digital Well-Being Solution

The addition of meQuilibrium enhances Florida Blue’s suite of mental well-being resources. JACKSONVILLE – Florida Blue, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan of Florida, has announced that it is now offering 1.2 million of its health plan members access to meQuilibrium, a personalized stress-management solution, to strengthen their resilience and support their mental well-being journey. Florida Blue began offering the tool to employees in 2018. Recently, its availability was expanded to include all Florida Blue members who have an Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant individual or small group health plan.