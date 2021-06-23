Cancel
Environment

What Is Sustainability Amid New Rush of Digital Activism?

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sustainability is a zeitgeist word in fashion, but today it’s being reclaimed in all its nuance by Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ purveyors. Last year, social media activism exploded, and with it, textbook definitions of sustainability toppled as more people found themselves identifying as imperfect activists. Even brands began rallying for regulation, asking President Joe Biden to appoint a “fashion czar” to help regulate the industry and for the Federal Trade Commission to define sustainability at a national level.

WWD

WWD

