With summer officially here, there’s one shoe you must have in your closet, and it’s the strappy high heel sandal, according to celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly. “I’m very obsessed with the strappy sandal. I can’t get one of my lovely ladies out of this awesome, affordable Femme LA heel. We literally have them in every color,” said Reilly, who is responsible for the street style and red carpet looks of clients Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Ciara, among others.