Wednesday morning UK news briefing: No new Scottish vote for three years

By Danny Boyle
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil now, ministers have insisted that a new Scottish independence referendum will not be granted "for now". Today, Michael Gove goes further by saying that Boris Johnson will not allow a second vote before the 2024 general election. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's comments carry weight since he...

