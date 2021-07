To kick off our Data Science month, this article will explore how you can embark on a career in data science, and the key factors to consider. None of us can deny the fact that data science is one of the fastest-growing fields in tech, and that means it’s one of the fastest growing fields in terms of job opportunities too. Data scientists analyse raw data and synthesise it into results that can be easily understood. This is a relatively new career path that merges programming, statistics and business logic. Data scientists use their skills in programming, statistics and machine learning to analyse data and use it to form conclusions. They may work in social media companies and use the user data to understand habits and suggest content that the users will enjoy.