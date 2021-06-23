Jon Michael Powers
Albuquerque, NM — Jon Michael Powers, 76, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, June 4, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He entered this world on November 29, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, born to Elmer Wilson and Virginia Cogar Powers. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vivian Powers; daughter, Christy Cunico; son-in-law, Garrett Cunico; granddaughters, Ashlyn and Payton Cunico of Queen Creek, Arizona; sister, June L. Mackey of Weston; niece, Michelle (David) Schnarr; and great-nephew, Nichols Schnarr of Enterprise, Alabama; and nephew, Larry Chip (Erin) Mackey of Martinsburg, West Virginia.www.wvnews.com