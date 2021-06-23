Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saurabh Adhane

5 Signs Which Show Your Self Improvement Journey Is On a Wrong Way

Posted by 
Saurabh Adhane
Saurabh Adhane
 10 days ago

The self-improvement industry is on the boom. According to grand new research, the global personal development market size was valued at USD 38.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Self-improvement can turn down towards the wrong side. You become bored with repetitive actions or no longer relate to a friend or family members. If self-development goes wrong, it can damage your health and waste your time. If discipline is not making you happy, then it’s time to stop and think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BC9c_0acdV2j600
Girl exercisingPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

You wake up early in the morning

If you’re desperate to get into the 5 a.m. club, with cutting down sleeping time, then you’re wrong. Waking up early in the morning, don’t make you more productive.

If you’re sleeping less to wake up early in the morning, then you’re inviting health problems. Chronic sleep deprivation causes heart disease, blood pressure and diabetes.

Other potential problems related to sleep deprivation are,

  1. Dark circles around eyes
  2. More stress due to increase in stress Hormone
  3. More wrinkles on the skin

I’m not against waking up early, instead, I am more focused on getting at least 8 hours of good sleep. It helps you to remain more energetic during day time.

Your body sets a biological clock that helps you to sleep for a particular period. I use the time block technique to increase my sleep quality. It starts from 12 am to 8 am. After following sleeping routine for 30 days, I got benefits from it like,

  1. It helped in weight loss
  2. Increase in immunity
  3. reduction in anxiety and improvement in mood
  4. Helped in making good decisions

Good sleep gives me energy and reboots my brain and body. It’s just like rebooting a phone for better software performance. You need to sleep 8 hours if you won't feel better all-time in a day.

You’re Reading a lot of books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3qXz_0acdV2j600
Girl reading a bookPhoto by Mental Health America (MHA) from Pexels

3 years ago, when I was at the lowest point in my life, I started reading books. I thought, reading books would change me. After reading books for three-four months, I was the same person. I didn’t notice any change.

Reading self-improvement books won’t make you a better person. I see many of us boast about reading 52 books per year, and dream to change life at 365 degrees.

It never gonna happen, unless, we implement lessons learnt while reading. Everyone knows, sugar is bad for health, but we still keep eating.

Books don’t teach us self-control. It’s like building muscle. We develop it by practice. Rather than reading more books, it’s always better to implement one book in life. I am doing it; it has changed me drastically. I live a better life than I was living 3 years ago.

You’re thinking about everything

Everyone has this problem. Now, it’s time to admit it. We think too much. It’s free. We travel to the future, past and blow up a present.

Our brain generates 60k thoughts per day. We think subconsciously. Most of them are about our unpleasant experience. In the end, They left us guilty and angry.

Mindfulness is key to avoid intrusive thoughts. I have started practising mindfulness. It’s about focusing on what’s going on around us. Mindfulness helps you to become free. It helps you to forgive others. Mindfulness has increased my productivity. I started enjoying small events in my life like drinking tea and listening to songs during chilly mornings.

Don’t think too much. Observe your thoughts and they’ll disappear. Being a calm person, sitting on an ice cube is always a better option. In the end, no one is perfect.

You’re saving for rainy days

Money lost its value, as time pass. Inflation is on the rise, and saving money in a bank account is not a better option. When I started earning money, I used to save in the bank as a fixed deposit. But, as time passed I realized, that instead of saving, investing can be a better option for me. I listed out options like,

  1. Investing in shares
  2. Mutual funds
  3. Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies
  4. Gold

All these options helped me to diversify my portfolio. I’m doing more than savings. Now, money works for me.

It’s always better to have a good investment plan. Capitalism always looks to take away our hard-earned money. You can start investing today, with a small amount and it’ll grow exponentially. Investment is a habit. Start putting money out rather than saving for rainy days.

You Value materialistic possessions rather than experience

How many days you’ll be happy after purchasing a brand new iPhone. Having a big car, house and money in a bank account won’t make you happy, but experiences like, solo trip, a romantic moment with your partner, make you more satisfied.

When you value experience over time, you get long-term satisfaction. If you buy iPhone 12 and become happy, iPhone 13 is waiting for you, either you buy it, or your happiness is faded away.

When it comes to experience, it lives with us live long. You can use your money and time to experience moments rather than buying materialistic possessions.

When you’re not making progress with disciplined life, then you should try to find a bug in the process. Below, are 4 ways to stop your self-improvement journey in the wrong way,

  1. You woke up early, without taking enough sleep.
  2. You read a lot of book without taking lessons from them.
  3. You’ve overthinking the issue. You’re not focusing on the present movement.
  4. You’re saving money, but not investing them for higher returns.
  5. You value materialistic possessions than life experiences.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Saurabh Adhane

Saurabh Adhane

New York State
36
Followers
14
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

My name is saurabh Adhane, writer and software engineer.I write about self-development, startups and history. I like solo travelling, and travelled 20 countries so far.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Self Improvement#Stress Hormone#Iphone#Pexels#Mental Health America#Mha#Bitcoins#Iphone
Related
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health Through Journaling

Journaling is a great way to improve your mental health. Studies have shown that writing down thoughts and feelings can help with stress, anxiety, and depression. Journaling for just ten minutes a day can make an enormous difference in how you feel on the inside. It's time to stop being afraid of what you think about yourself and start recording it. You'll be surprised at all the things you learn when journaling becomes a regular part of your life.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Improve Your Memory In The Next 30 Days

Memory is a tricky thing. It's never clear what you should be doing to improve it or if you're even capable of improving it at all. But with the right technique and enough dedication, anyone can improve their memory in as little as 30 days.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

8 Ways to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Plus, Why It’s So Toxic in the First Place)

You feel like you screwed up an important presentation at work. You think all of your mom friends have handled having their kids at home during the pandemic better than you have. You constantly beat yourself up for not fitting into your favorite jeans from ten years ago. Negative self-talk sucks, but it’s also super common. That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t ways to fight back against your inner saboteur. Read on for eight ways to overcome negative self-talk—plus why it’s so dangerous in the first place.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Easy Ways to Improve Your Health

Health· Lifestyle· Living· Living Well· Single Mom Life. One of the biggest reasons people fail in business and life is that they don’t take care of themselves. It takes a tremendous amount of energy to excel at work, and it takes a considerable amount of clear thinking to make the best decisions. If you don’t have an abundance of natural vitality and clarity of mind, pursuing excellence becomes difficult.
Posted by
The Hill

Make this a summer of self-improvement with these health and fitness deals

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. If you're ready to make this the summer of self-improvement, there is no better time to start than today. With the world reopening in front of us, it's important that we maximize each day, and there is nothing wrong with pampering yourself once in a while.
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Improve How You Say “Thank You” to Your Partner

Expressing gratitude to one's partner can improve a relationship, but perfunctory or automatic "thank yous" may not offer the same benefits. This effect may be due to expectations—expecting something to happen (like a thank you) can mean we appreciate it less when it does occur. Saying thank you sincerely, praising...
Posted by
HackerNoon

7 Ways to Beat Zoom Fatigue and Improve Your Virtual Meetings

Zoom fatigue or, more generally, virtual meeting fatigue, is the anxiety, exhaustion, or burnout that results from the prolonged use of virtual communication platforms. The surging adoption of global remote, hybrid, and distributed work has supercharged the adoption of virtual communication tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc., to facilitate business continuity, seamless communication, and social connectedness.
Career Development & Advicemissmillmag.com

6 Ways To Improve Your Quality Of Life Quickly

We all go through life hoping to make the best of what we’re given. Sometimes, it’s not much. However, if we’re not happy, there are some things we can do to change that. Making quick changes to improve your quality of life will go a long way. 1. Inspire Yourself.
Thrive Global

5 Ways to Create Improve Your Workplace Environment

Creating a better workplace environment promotes employee productivity and yields improved business incomes. It also boosts employee retention and morale in their day-to-day activities. Our mental health and peace of mind are taken care of when there is a conducive environment at the workplace. A healthy workplace will reduce the frequency of sick leaves, absenteeism, and medical claims that tend to hurt a company’s net incomes. How then do you create a better environment?
Relationshipsnewfolks.com

4 best ways to show your LGBTQ teen you support them

So your teenager has come out to you. It is time to buck up and be the supportive parent you know you can be — and the ultimate advocate. Of course, this may be uncharted territory for you, and you might not be sure how to react, how to help, what to say, and what to completely avoid. In this vein, many parents find themselves treading lightly or biting their tongues. But your vulnerable teen needs you more than ever — so here is what you need to keep in mind at this critical juncture of time.
Home & Gardenforsythwoman.com

Self Care for Caregivers

Did you know that, according to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 1 in 3 adults in our country meet the definition of “caregiver” even though they may not identify as such? A caregiver is “anyone who provides help to another person in need, such as an ill spouse or partner, a disabled child, or an aging relative.” Almost 60% of caregivers work (or worked in the pre-pandemic days) outside of the home. For most, caregiving is a reflection of personal values and love. At the same time, the role comes with unique stress and can often give rise to feelings of anger, frustration, exhaustion, loneliness, and sadness. These feelings may carry an extra layer of heaviness if the person being cared for has a chronic mental illness.
sixtyandme.com

3 Positive Ways to Prepare for Your Older Self

When my father was in his mid-80s, I remember him saying that when he was 75 he had to let go of thinking he was 40. He lived for another 10 years after saying that! Interesting – a mixture of a positive mindset and some realism. I do much to...
Jobscapitolhilltimes.com

5 Ways to Show Your Employees You Appreciate Them

Showing your employees appreciation and recognizing their exceptional results motivates them to keep working hard and achieving more. They also feel that they are a part of the team or company, which makes them do more than what’s expected. The main benefits of having an employee appreciation plan are:. It...
romper.com

7 Signs Your Baby Is Overheated, Which Can Happen Any Time Of The Year

As a parent, one of the scariest thoughts you may have is if your baby is too warm or too cold, because it's not always obvious right away. You're not alone if you've been known to sneak into your baby's room at night, just to make sure their temperature was OK before drifting off to sleep on your own. Although checking the temperature of the room is a great place to start, there are other signs your baby is overheated or getting too hot that you should pay attention to as well.
arxiv.org

Improving Sequential Recommendation Consistency with Self-Supervised Imitation

Most sequential recommendation models capture the features of consecutive items in a user-item interaction history. Though effective, their representation expressiveness is still hindered by the sparse learning signals. As a result, the sequential recommender is prone to make inconsistent predictions. In this paper, we propose a model, \textbf{SSI}, to improve sequential recommendation consistency with Self-Supervised Imitation. Precisely, we extract the consistency knowledge by utilizing three self-supervised pre-training tasks, where temporal consistency and persona consistency capture user-interaction dynamics in terms of the chronological order and persona sensitivities, respectively. Furthermore, to provide the model with a global perspective, global session consistency is introduced by maximizing the mutual information among global and local interaction sequences. Finally, to comprehensively take advantage of all three independent aspects of consistency-enhanced knowledge, we establish an integrated imitation learning framework. The consistency knowledge is effectively internalized and transferred to the student model by imitating the conventional prediction logit as well as the consistency-enhanced item representations. In addition, the flexible self-supervised imitation framework can also benefit other student recommenders. Experiments on four real-world datasets show that SSI effectively outperforms the state-of-the-art sequential recommendation methods.
Posted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking Which Element Corresponds With Which Star Sign

Not to sound like Avatar, but we really all fall under one element. Unfortunately, these elements don’t give us any supernatural powers, but they are the external forces that influence the Zodiac. Wherever we fall on the 12 Zodiac’s each of our star signs is ruled by an element. These...
psychologytoday.com

4 Ways to Improve the Quality of Your Close Relationships

Good relationships start with the relationship we have with ourselves. Successful couples spend time together, focus on goals, and plan for the future. Commitment and appreciation matters more than other factors such as trust, support, passion, sexual frequency. We all want better relationships with the people who matter most to...
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Use Self-Doubt to Your Advantage

Some self-doubt can help keep a person stable, as long as it's balanced with healthy risk and vulnerability. One can detach from anxiety or self-doubt by naming it and being mindful of its presence and impact. Being able to safely reveal self-doubt to someone else who will also encourage healthy...